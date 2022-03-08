Skip to main content

Detroit Lions Re-Sign WR Josh Reynolds

Jared Goff will have one of his favorite targets returning in 2022.

The Detroit Lions addressed one of their needs in free agency by re-resigning one of their own free agents. 

Wide receiver Josh Reynolds has reportedly signed a two-year contract extension to remain in Motown. 

According to NFL Network, the contract is worth up to $12 million. 

Prior to joining Detroit, Reynolds struggled to gain any traction with the Tennessee Titans. 

“Going with Tennessee and stuff, it was just unfortunate kinda circumstances that happened with me or at the beginning of the season with some injuries and stuff that kinda held me back and guys doing their thing being able to go out and produce," Reynolds told reporters. "It was a tough situation, but you know, just talking with family and my agent and stuff and God -- I’m in the right spot."

Once the Lions brought him in, the offense took strides forward rather quickly. 

Familiarity with quarterback Jared Goff also made the transition playing in Anthony Lynn's offense much easier. 

reynolds5
“I’m blessed to have fell here, because it’s a great group of people, great guys,” Reynolds told Fox 2 Sports near the end of the 2021 season. “Even with our record right now, you step into this building and going through everything day-by-day with these dudes, you’d never think that we’re a losing team. I take that to heart a lot.”

In just seven games, Reynolds secured 306 receiving yards and two touchdowns. 

“I would love my future to be here with Detroit,” Reynolds explained to Dan Miller. “Man, being able to just kind of continue to grow with this team and help this organization win. I mean, it don’t get no better.”

