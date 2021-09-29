September 29, 2021
Detroit Lions Carry Highest Dead Money Charges in NFL

In comparison, 20 other NFL teams carry less than $20 million in salary cap costs.
The Detroit Lions lead the National Football League in dead money salary cap costs.

Recall, dead money is a salary cap charge for a player that is no longer on a team's roster. With how contracts are currently structured, bonuses that are paid out to players can be prorated or spread out evenly over the life of a contract for a maximum of five years.

With veteran linebacker Jamie Collins being released on Tuesday, the Lions are now carrying over $55 million in dead salary cap costs. 

According to overthecap.com, cutting Collins tacked on $5.53 million to the already bloated cap number the Lions are carrying this season.

Matthew Stafford, Justin Coleman, Desmond Trufant and Collins now account for approximately $38 million in costs when they no longer play in Motown.

On the other side of the coin, 20 other NFL teams carry less than $20 million in dead cap this season. 

2021 dead money costs

  • Matthew Stafford -- $19.0M
  • Justin Coleman -- $6.087M
  • Desmond Trufant -- $6.0M
  • Jamie Collins -- $5.533M
  • Jesse James -- $4.287M
  • Chase Daniel -- $3.0M
  • Christian Jones -- $2.185M
  • Breshad Perriman -- $2.0M
  • Danny Shelton -- $1.25M
  • Romeo Okwara -- $901K
  • Jahlani Tavai -- $808K
  • Randy Bullock -- $750K
  • Kerryon Johnson -- $702K
  • Darren Fells -- $462K
  • Dean Marlowe -- $437K
  • Joe Dahl -- $250K
  • Mike Ford -- $250K
  • Jason Huntley -- $217K
  • Quinton Dunbar -- $137K
  • Josh Hill -- $137K
  • Geronimo Allison -- $137K
  • Dan Skipper -- $127K

