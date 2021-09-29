Detroit Lions Carry Highest Dead Money Charges in NFL

In comparison, 20 other NFL teams carry less than $20 million in salary cap costs.

The Detroit Lions lead the National Football League in dead money salary cap costs.

Recall, dead money is a salary cap charge for a player that is no longer on a team's roster. With how contracts are currently structured, bonuses that are paid out to players can be prorated or spread out evenly over the life of a contract for a maximum of five years.

With veteran linebacker Jamie Collins being released on Tuesday, the Lions are now carrying over $55 million in dead salary cap costs.

According to overthecap.com, cutting Collins tacked on $5.53 million to the already bloated cap number the Lions are carrying this season.

Matthew Stafford, Justin Coleman, Desmond Trufant and Collins now account for approximately $38 million in costs when they no longer play in Motown.

On the other side of the coin, 20 other NFL teams carry less than $20 million in dead cap this season.

2021 dead money costs

Matthew Stafford -- $19.0M

Justin Coleman -- $6.087M

Desmond Trufant -- $6.0M

Jamie Collins -- $5.533M

Jesse James -- $4.287M

Chase Daniel -- $3.0M

Christian Jones -- $2.185M

Breshad Perriman -- $2.0M

Danny Shelton -- $1.25M

Romeo Okwara -- $901K

Jahlani Tavai -- $808K

Randy Bullock -- $750K

Kerryon Johnson -- $702K

Darren Fells -- $462K

Dean Marlowe -- $437K

Joe Dahl -- $250K

Mike Ford -- $250K

Jason Huntley -- $217K

Quinton Dunbar -- $137K

Josh Hill -- $137K

Geronimo Allison -- $137K

Dan Skipper -- $127K

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER