Detroit Lions Carry Highest Dead Money Charges in NFL

The Detroit Lions lead the National Football League in dead money salary cap costs.
Recall, dead money is a salary cap charge for a player that is no longer on a team's roster. With how contracts are currently structured, bonuses that are paid out to players can be prorated or spread out evenly over the life of a contract for a maximum of five years.
With veteran linebacker Jamie Collins being released on Tuesday, the Lions are now carrying over $55 million in dead salary cap costs.
According to overthecap.com, cutting Collins tacked on $5.53 million to the already bloated cap number the Lions are carrying this season.
Matthew Stafford, Justin Coleman, Desmond Trufant and Collins now account for approximately $38 million in costs when they no longer play in Motown.
On the other side of the coin, 20 other NFL teams carry less than $20 million in dead cap this season.
2021 dead money costs
- Matthew Stafford -- $19.0M
- Justin Coleman -- $6.087M
- Desmond Trufant -- $6.0M
- Jamie Collins -- $5.533M
- Jesse James -- $4.287M
- Chase Daniel -- $3.0M
- Christian Jones -- $2.185M
- Breshad Perriman -- $2.0M
- Danny Shelton -- $1.25M
- Romeo Okwara -- $901K
- Jahlani Tavai -- $808K
- Randy Bullock -- $750K
- Kerryon Johnson -- $702K
- Darren Fells -- $462K
- Dean Marlowe -- $437K
- Joe Dahl -- $250K
- Mike Ford -- $250K
- Jason Huntley -- $217K
- Quinton Dunbar -- $137K
- Josh Hill -- $137K
- Geronimo Allison -- $137K
- Dan Skipper -- $127K
