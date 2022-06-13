Linebackers Coach Kelvin Sheppard Addresses Tackling Issues Last Season
The Lions' coaching staff understands that in order for the defense to take the necessary steps forward in 2022, the issue of missed tackles must be addressed.
In 2021, the Lions were the leaders in allowing broken tackles, as the team allowed a total of 75 broken tackles.
"The first thing, obviously now with no contact, and even when you get in training camp, the contact is so much limited from even when myself was playing, say, 10 years ago, 12 years ago, coming into the league. You're hitting," Lions linebackers coach Kelvin Sheppard explained to reporters. "Now, those reps are shrinking. To me, with tackling starts mentally, it's a mindset. It's a want-to. It's a willingness."
Last season, Detroit recorded a 32.7 grade from PFF in tackling, which ranked 32nd out of 32 NFL franchises.
PFF said the Lions recorded a total of 172 missed tackles, which included both broken tackles and missed tackling opportunities.
Linebacker Alex Anzalone posted a team-high 21 missed tackles in his first season in Motown.
The additions of defensive ends Aidan Hutchinson and Josh Paschal, along with linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, should help the missed tackles total go down this upcoming season.
"It's the ability to be able to go and do it physically. But, before you get to that point, what I've worked on is just reconditioning the mind, the mindset, nasty attack style," Sheppard said. "The way we play defense changes is no different in our tackling mentality. And then once we get to camp, just implementing different drills that I assessed and deem is best for fixing that problem."