NFL Analyst Lists Detroit Lions as 'Underdogs To Believe In'

Read more on why NFL writer Marc Sessler listed the Detroit Lions as a team to root for, as the preseason kicks off this weekend.

The Detroit Lions' 2021 roster and coaching staff are among the most likable in the entire National Football League.

From a head coach performing up-downs with his team to a running back with endless energy, it is easy to root for the 2021 edition of the Lions.

NFL analyst Marc Sessler recently compiled a list of underdog NFL teams to believe in, and the Lions made the list.

"Logic suggests the Lions are dirt-nap material in the NFC North. In a pass-obsessed league, Jared Goff is stuck flinging anti-darts to fellows like Breshad Perriman, Tyrell Williams and Geronimo Allison," Sessler writes. "Detroit is openly rebuilding and putting its faith in coach Dan Campbell. He's eye-of-the-beholder content: Some will eat up his bro-ish soliloquies, others will pounce as the losses mount. Me? I can't help but dig his fireside chats with the media."

From discussing not having "turds" on the roster to learning about how much caffeine Campbell ingests daily, it is difficult to find areas to complain about at this point in the preseason.

The efforts to change the culture have started to take shape. Players are routinely participating in content for the team's social media channels, the national media has descended upon Detroit far more often than in the past and Campbell has not met a camera he does not like.

If a casual football fan happens to stumble upon the Lions, there are more things to root for than anything that took place with the prior regime.

