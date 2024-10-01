What They're Saying: Lions Offensive Explosion Helps Team Win
Here is a collection of postgame quotes from Detroit Lions coaches and players following Monday's win over the Seattle Seahawks.
On Jack Campbell's forced fumble:
“It was big. We talked about the run game, we talked about explosives and then the turnover battle on offense and defense was going to be the key to this game. So really, we did that run battle and got the takeaway, it was huge. We got two takeaways that were big. Then ultimately, they had some explosives, but we had a ton on offense too. So, that was the story of the game and that’s what won it. That was a heck of a job by Jack. We talk about getting the strips, knockouts, and then (Carlton Davis III) CD picking it up and making something happen. That was a big point in the game.”
On the offensive execution in Monday's game:
“Yeah, it’s what we’re supposed to be doing, really. I mean that defense has done a good job up to this point and we were able to get after them and I thought we had a good plan, I thought we executed it well. Just for me personally, just trying to make the right play every single snap and we had a good day.”
What he learned about the team from the win:
"Early, I was talking to some people on the team and we wanted to score 40 points. So we've been short early, the first three games. We've just got to score a lot, get out there and just -- our offense, we know what we can do. We've got a lot of weapons, we've just got to put it in play, man. Everybody got a piece of the pie today, so it was spread around real well. We outscored the other team, we won."
What it means for the team to be 3-1 going into the bye week:
"It means a lot. You wish you could be 4-0, or 3-1, it's not too bad. But quarter mark, we have a bye week, some time for guys to rest up that are not as healthy as we'd like them. Get back, we've got a good team in Dallas when we come back. Got a bunch of playmakers on that team that can run and hit and can create consternation on your offense. We'll be ready to go, but 3-1 is pretty good for us. We've just got to keep going one week at a time."
What it means to be contributing after missing the last two seasons with significant injuries:
"It feels good, man. I know what I'm capable of and I'm just gonna keep taking it one day at a time and be thankful for this opportunity. They didn't have to sign me, but they did and they're giving me opportunities, so I'm gonna make sure I make the best of it."
On forcing DK Metcalf to fumble:
"Finally. It's been a long time. I try every practice to continue to work at it and I finally got it. My wife and I were joking last week, 'cause I was talking about it, I like to watch how guys get balls out. Fred Warner's like the best at it. I was just telling her, I come home and I've got scars all over my hands. My hands are all messed up and I'm like, 'One day I'm gonna get one.' But she always laughs 'cause she's like, 'No you're not.'"
On beating the Seahawks for the first time in his career:
"I said earlier in the week, I don't think I've ever beat them and this would be the first one. That's not a thing, but it is. It feels good to beat them and it feels good to come out here in primetime and have a good performance offensively. Played a lot more complete game than we've played thus far this season."
What he's learned about the Lions through the first four games of the season:
"Resilient. We do a good job of playing complimentary football. We just play complimentary football, man. Everybody's picking up each other. We've got a lot of guys who mix and mingle in different crowds on the team, so it's a real close knit team. We all talk to each other. So that's really cool, you don't see that everywhere."
On the excitement in Detroit with the Lions' success and the Tigers making the playoffs:
"I heard the crowd go crazy when they put the Tigers' logo up there. That was fun. It's great, it's just so good for the city. There's so much electricity. I was trying to make it to a Tigers game, but I don't know if they're home next week. So it's so much fun, it's great to be a part of right now."
On if he has the best hands in the league among defensive backs:
"Nah, man, I've got the best hands. Them boys do be catching the ball, I ain't gonna lie to you."
On the impact of Amik Robertson on the defense:
"Amik Robertson, I look up to Amik, man. Because he battles and he's got that dog in him that you can't even really teach. It comes out every game. You know what kind of plays you're about to get out of Amik, man. That's all I've got to say about Amik. He's a dog, keep watching him."
How he evaluated his performance in Monday's game:
"There's always levels, man. I'm just always trying to be around the ball, and sometimes I get bored. They always call this personnel, tight ends, so I just try to take advantage of my opportunities and play Lions football. Lions football, play fast, and I feel like that's why I'm here. They believe in me, they trust me and that's all you want. So when you go out there, I'm able to play my style of football, play with my swag and use my instincts. I'm still getting better, everybody's still getting better, it's still early. Going into the bye week, come back fresh and continue to work on the little things."