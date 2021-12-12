Lions' Jerry Jacobs Carted Off Field Against Broncos

The Detroit Lions will be down another player in the secondary against the Denver Broncos.

The Detroit Lions simply cannot catch a break.

After cornerback Jeff Okudah went down early in the season with an Achilles' injury, the defense was forced to turn to undrafted rookie free agents to step up and fill in.

One of them, Jerry Jacobs, actually performed quite well and became more and more trusted by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the rest of the defensive coaching staff.

Jacobs left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos prematurely, though, as he was carted off the field following an injury to his left knee.

Unfortunately for Detroit, Jacobs has been ruled out for the remainder of the game.

“You’ve got to give credit to our scouting department of bringing a guy like that in. That was a guy that we looked at together as a player that we wanted. I mean, you never know. I mean, we all know, I don’t care if it’s a first-round pick to a seventh-round pick to a free agent, you never know what you’re going to get until you get the guy in. We knew that we had something," Glenn said earlier this week. "We didn’t know he was going to be who he is right now, but again, there is a long way for that player to go. So, you’ve got to be excited to have a player like that, that’s playing as well as he is. He’s still young, and he has a lot more to learn. We’re excited about that player."

Glenn added, “He’s a pretty ferocious tackler when you watch him. I mean, he has a couple of different type of tackles that he likes to use. He can shoot you low, or he can stay up high. The thing is, he has the arm strength and the hand strength to be able to wrap and grab and bring you down. There are a number of different things about that player, a number of traits that he has, that he continues to show us each week, which is good.”

Veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman, who was called up from the practice squad this week, will now play opposite of Amani Oruwariye.