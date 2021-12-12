Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Updated:
    Original:

    Lions' Jerry Jacobs Carted Off Field Against Broncos

    The Detroit Lions will be down another player in the secondary against the Denver Broncos.
    Author:

    The Detroit Lions simply cannot catch a break. 

    After cornerback Jeff Okudah went down early in the season with an Achilles' injury, the defense was forced to turn to undrafted rookie free agents to step up and fill in. 

    One of them, Jerry Jacobs, actually performed quite well and became more and more trusted by defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and the rest of the defensive coaching staff. 

    Jacobs left Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos prematurely, though, as he was carted off the field following an injury to his left knee. 

    Recommended Lions Articles

    hockenson5

    Detroit Lions' Inactive List: T.J. Hockenson Will Miss Broncos Game

    Read more about the Detroit Lions' Week 14 inactive list against the Denver Broncos.

    USATSI_17299101_168388382_lowres

    New Candidate Emerges to Become Lions' Next Offensive Coordinator

    Read more on whether Detroit Lions tight ends coach Ben Johnson could become the team's next offensive coordinator.

    harper5

    Look: Christen Harper Is Living Her Best Life

    Jared Goff's girlfriend will be featured in more Sports Illustrated swimsuit editions in 2022.

    Unfortunately for Detroit, Jacobs has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. 

    “You’ve got to give credit to our scouting department of bringing a guy like that in. That was a guy that we looked at together as a player that we wanted. I mean, you never know. I mean, we all know, I don’t care if it’s a first-round pick to a seventh-round pick to a free agent, you never know what you’re going to get until you get the guy in. We knew that we had something," Glenn said earlier this week. "We didn’t know he was going to be who he is right now, but again, there is a long way for that player to go. So, you’ve got to be excited to have a player like that, that’s playing as well as he is. He’s still young, and he has a lot more to learn. We’re excited about that player."

    Glenn added, “He’s a pretty ferocious tackler when you watch him. I mean, he has a couple of different type of tackles that he likes to use. He can shoot you low, or he can stay up high. The thing is, he has the arm strength and the hand strength to be able to wrap and grab and bring you down. There are a number of different things about that player, a number of traits that he has, that he continues to show us each week, which is good.”

    Veteran Nickell Robey-Coleman, who was called up from the practice squad this week, will now play opposite of Amani Oruwariye. 

    jacobs5
    News

    Lions' Jerry Jacobs Carted Off Field Against Broncos

    24 seconds ago
    hockenson5
    News

    Detroit Lions' Inactive List: T.J. Hockenson Will Miss Broncos Game

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17299101_168388382_lowres
    News

    New Candidate Emerges to Become Lions' Next Offensive Coordinator

    3 hours ago
    harper5
    News

    Look: Christen Harper Is Living Her Best Life

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_17251693_168388382_lowres
    News

    5 Questions with Mile High Huddle

    7 hours ago
    USATSI_17069795_168388382_lowres
    News

    Predictions: Lions-Broncos

    8 hours ago
    reynolds5
    News

    Lions Announce Players Called Up From Practice Squad Ahead of Broncos Game

    Dec 11, 2021
    jones5
    News

    Ex-Lions WR Marvin Jones Jr. Gets Into Heated Argument With Urban Meyer

    Dec 11, 2021