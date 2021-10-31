Lowly Lions Lackluster in Embarrassing 44-6 Loss to Eagles

Detroit Lions enter their bye week battered, beaten and demoralized following a blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 8.

On Halloween, the Detroit Lions simply could not muster much at Ford Field, as their lackluster and embarrassing performance heading into the bye week dropped their record to 0-8.

The Philadelphia Eagles marched into Ford Field, and picked up their third victory of the 2021 NFL season, defeating Detroit, 44-6.

Despite the standard and obligatory comments made by Lions head coach Dan Campbell and members of the roster throughout the week, the performance suggested a complete failure from all involved, following last week's strong performance against the Los Angeles Rams.

On multiple occasions, the Lions were flagged for having 12 men on the field, both the offensive and defensive lines were man-handled and quarterback Jared Goff continued to lead an anemic offense.

By the time the fourth quarter began, the team was trailing, 38-0.

To add insult to injury, cornerback Darius Slay, who was jettisoned off by the former regime prior to the start of the 2020 season, was able to recover a D'Andre Swift fumble, and returned it for a touchdown.

Goff, who entered the game with anemic statistical numbers compared to other starting NFL quarterbacks, did not take many chances deep, and was booed on multiple occasions.

The less-than-capacity crowd even called for backup David Blough to get in the game.

The Eagles decided that Jalen Hurts could sit after playing three quarters, as a 38-0 lead was sufficient enough to play backup Gardner Minshew the remainder of the game.

Rookie Jermar Jefferson, who was called upon to play in the absence of Jamaal Williams, secured his first career touchdown and the first points scored by the Lions with 7:14 remaining in the blowout loss.

Detroit (0-8) will return to action in Week 10 on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers, followed by a contest against the Cleveland Browns.

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

© Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

Barry Sanders inducts Chris Spielman into the Pride of the Lions

Unlike the botched Hall of Fame ceremony a couple weeks earlier for Calvin Johnson, Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp did not speak to the Ford Field crowd on Sunday.

Instead, legendary running back Barry Sanders introduced his former teammate, as Spielman received a prestigious honor for his stellar career in Detroit.

"I promise you we will give you, in the very near future, what we all want," Spielman told the halftime crowd.

Spielman joined Sanders, along with Roger Brown, Charlie Sanders, Lem Barney, Jack Christiansen, Lou Creekmur, Dutch Clark, Jason Hanson, Alex Karras, Dick Lane, Yale Lary, Bobby Layne, Dick LeBeau, Herman Moore, Joe Schmidt, Dick Stanfel, Doak Walker and Alex Wojciechowicz in the Pride of the Lions.