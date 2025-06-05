Lions Malcolm Rodriguez Injury Timetable Updated
The Detroit Lions have several players returning from significant injuries throughout the offseason, and for some players these absences will extend into the regular season.
One player who will miss the start of the regular season is linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez. The Oklahoma State product was among a number of defensive players to suffer a significant injury, as his season ended with a torn ACL in the team’s Thanksgiving win.
The injury typically comes with a recovery timeline of around a year, and as a result Campbell expects that Rodriguez will return to action around November.
“Yeah, he’s not gonna be starting the season out,” Campbell said. “Conservatively, November. Or maybe that’s — yeah that’s probably the best way to say it, probably November. Somewhere in there.”
Based on that timeline, potential return games for Rodriguez include against the Vikings (Nov. 2), at the Commanders (Nov. 9), at the Eagles (Nov. 16), against the Giants (Nov. 23) or on Thanksgiving against the Packers.
In 10 games last season, Rodriguez logged 43 combined tackles, two sacks and two tackles for loss. He emerged as a super sub in the absence of Derrick Barnes, taking over the starting role when Barnes suffered a season-ending knee injury in Week 3.
Rodriguez is one of multiple players who are expected to return midseason, with another being defensive tackle Alim McNeill. Campbell has previously stated that McNeill is expected to miss the start of the season, as he is also coming off a torn ACL suffered in December against the Bills.