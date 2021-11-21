Skip to main content
    • November 21, 2021
    Report: 'Personality Clashes' May Cause Campbell to Make Coaching Changes

    Dan Campbell could make changes to his coaching staff at the end of this season.
    The Detroit Lions offense led by quarterback Jared Goff never really clicked through the first eight games of the season. 

    As a result, head coach Dan Campbell decided to assume the play-calling duties against the Pittsburgh Steelers last week. 

    While offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn stated he did not view it as a demotion, a recent CBS Sports report has indicated that "personality clashes" may result in a shakeup in the coaching staff following the conclusion of the season. 

    As NFL writer Jason La Canfora explained:

    "Lynn had a very difficult time connecting with starting quarterback Jared Goff, sources said, and that relationship never really clicked. The overall structure of the passing game, and game-day tendencies with play-calling has quickly become an issue for the winless Lions as well.

    Lynn, a longtime running back assistant in the league and a head coach with the Chargers, was also having difficulty with elements of the run game as well, with differing opinions about blocking schemes and frustration over the usage of do-everything back D'Andre Swift, the sources said.

    "This was a long time coming," said one team source. "It just wasn't working and there were definitely some personality clashes."

    Against the Cleveland Browns, Campbell is expected to remain the primary play-caller, something that Lynn has publicly endorsed. 

    “Dan knows football. Dan is sharp as hell. He’s been in New Orleans with a high-power offense," said Lynn. "He brings a lot of good ideas to the table throughout the week when we game plan. I thought he called the game last week that gave us the best chance to win the game. We had to run the ball 40 times in those conditions, and I haven’t had any problem with that.”

