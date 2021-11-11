Skip to main content
    • November 11, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Lions Select DE George Karlaftis With No. 1 Pick in CBS Sports Mock Draft

    Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.
    Author:

    Supporters of the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity over the weekend to get a first-hand look at Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis

    Heading into last weekend's contest, the 6-foot-4, 276-pound defensive lineman had 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries in 2021.

    CBS Sports came out with its latest mock draft on Wednesday, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and No. 28 overall (via the Rams). 

    With the No. 1 pick, writer Chris Trapasso selected Karlaftis, and he took quarterback Sam Howell of North Carolina with the Lions' second of two first-round picks. 

    "Early November is the appropriate time for a mock draft surprise. And this would amount to one," Trapasso writes. "However, Karlaftis, like Kayvon Thibodeaux, is a freaky athlete who's actually younger than the Oregon star and has more of an NFL body."

    USATSI_17012280_168388382_lowres

    Recommended Lions Articles

    USATSI_17048963_168388382_lowres

    3 Improvements D'Andre Swift Must Make

    Here are three things Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift must do in order to become a more productive NFL back.

    reynolds5

    What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds

    David Boclair of All Titans explains how new Detroit Lions wide receiver Josh Reynolds could aid the offense.

    reynolds5

    Lions Claim WR Josh Reynolds

    The Detroit Lions have added depth to their wide receivers room by claiming wideout Josh Reynolds.

    Earlier this week, Howell was one of 20 players named as a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which honors the nation’s best college quarterback for the season. 

    Trapasso explained, "Howell hasn't been as dynamic as he was in 2020, but he's done a good job of late elevating those around him. He can be a project-type in Detroit."

    Join the AllLions Community

    Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    USATSI_17012280_168388382_lowres
    News

    Lions Select DE George Karlaftis With No. 1 Pick in CBS Sports Mock Draft

    just now
    USATSI_17048963_168388382_lowres
    News

    3 Improvements D'Andre Swift Must Make

    59 minutes ago
    reynolds5
    News

    What Detroit Lions Are Getting in Wide Receiver Josh Reynolds

    13 hours ago
    reynolds5
    News

    Lions Claim WR Josh Reynolds

    15 hours ago
    williams5
    News

    Lions' Wednesday Injury Report: Jamaal Williams Misses Practice

    15 hours ago
    tomlin5
    News

    Mike Tomlin on Facing Winless Lions: We're Not Playing an FCS Team

    15 hours ago
    mcneill5
    News

    Lions' Future Vision Explained: 'Built on Defense, Explosive Run and Pass Game'

    15 hours ago
    melifonwu5
    News

    CB Ifeatu Melifonwu Returns to Lions Practice This Week

    16 hours ago