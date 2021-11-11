Lions Select DE George Karlaftis With No. 1 Pick in CBS Sports Mock Draft

Read more on the two players CBS Sports has the Detroit Lions selecting in its latest mock draft.

Supporters of the Michigan State Spartans had an opportunity over the weekend to get a first-hand look at Purdue Boilermakers defensive end George Karlaftis.

Heading into last weekend's contest, the 6-foot-4, 276-pound defensive lineman had 6.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and eight quarterback hurries in 2021.

CBS Sports came out with its latest mock draft on Wednesday, and in it, it had Lions general manager Brad Holmes selecting at No. 1 overall and No. 28 overall (via the Rams).

With the No. 1 pick, writer Chris Trapasso selected Karlaftis, and he took quarterback Sam Howell of North Carolina with the Lions' second of two first-round picks.

"Early November is the appropriate time for a mock draft surprise. And this would amount to one," Trapasso writes. "However, Karlaftis, like Kayvon Thibodeaux, is a freaky athlete who's actually younger than the Oregon star and has more of an NFL body."

Earlier this week, Howell was one of 20 players named as a semi-finalist for the Davey O’Brien Award, which honors the nation’s best college quarterback for the season.

Trapasso explained, "Howell hasn't been as dynamic as he was in 2020, but he's done a good job of late elevating those around him. He can be a project-type in Detroit."

