Lions Select CB Jaycee Horn in CBS Sports Concensus Mock Draft

Detroit Lions trade down to select at No. 15 in the latest mock draft released by CBS Sports

The Detroit Lions are among the NFL teams that are considered likely trade-up destinations along with the Atlanta Falcons.

Many of the latest mock drafts that have been released involve the Lions trading down to select a player in the middle of the first round.

In the latest mock draft released by CBS Sports, 13 mock drafts were compiled and analyzed from CBS Sports, ESPN and NFL Media.

At pick No. 7, the New England Patriots make the decision to move up to select quarterback Justin Fields.

"Detroit was the other team projected to deal out of their pick. New England was most closely linked to Justin Fields, so the deal was made. If the Lions had stayed put, the pick would have been Devonta Smith," NFL writer Josh Edwards explained.

For Detroit, the selection with the No. 15 pick is cornerback Jaycee Horn out of South Carolina.

"Even in trade-down situations, there was no one linked to Detroit who is still on the board," Edwards explains. "The majority of draft analysts have projected a wide receiver to Detroit, but No. 15 overall seems too high for the next best player at the position. Jeff Okudah has not panned out as anticipated thus far, and Jaycee Horn is the embodiment of a kneecap biter."

Horn is the son of former New Orleans Saints wide receiver Joe Horn and was recently described by tight end Kyle Pitts as the best defensive back he matched up against in college.

“That was one of the best DB's that I went against," Pitts told the Dallas Cowboys website. "It is someone that we are good friends. We compete a lot and you know, throughout the whole game that was someone that wouldn’t let up. He has great fundamentals and great speed. So, you got to work to beat him.”

