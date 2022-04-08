This week's roundup of mock drafts sees pundits projecting Kayvon Thibodeaux and Travon Walker more often to the Detroit Lions at No. 2 overall.

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Over the last week, Georgia defensive lineman Travon Walker has remained a popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall selection. Meanwhile, Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux and Liberty quarterback Malik Willis have picked up some steam.

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 2 and No. 32 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 2 pick.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson is currently being mocked by the following:

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network), Adam Beasley (Pro Football Network), Charles Davis (NFL.com), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network), Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated)

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux is presently being mocked by the following:

Anthony Treash (Pro Football Focus), Sam Monson (Pro Football Focus), Aaron Wilson (Pro Football Network), Zach Kruse (Touchdown Wire), Peter Schrager (NFL.com), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Austin Gayle (Pro Football Focus), Schuyler Callihan (SI All Panthers)

As Schrager pens,

"He's awfully confident (yes, a turnoff for some), he seems to be quite interested in his brand (yes, a turnoff for others), and there's talk that his motor doesn't show up every play on film (again, a red flag). But the former No. 1 overall high school recruit is whip smart, loves ball and his teammates at Oregon rave about him. Oh, yeah -- he's also an awesome pass rusher. Emmanuel Sanders was on GMFB this week and put it well: "If a quarterback was talking like that, it would scare me. ... But a defensive lineman talking like that, I'm like, 'OK, you're supposed to feel that way; you want to be able to dominate guys.'"

Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker is presently being mocked by the following:

Peter King (NBC Sports), Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Vito Chirco (SI All Lions), Walter Cherepinsky (WalterFootball.com), Nick Klopsis (Newsday), Eddie Brown (The San Diego Union-Tribune), Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros.com), Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball.com), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), John Shipley (SI Jaguar Report), Bucky Brooks (NFL.com), Ralph Vacchiano (SNY), Mike Fanelli (FantasyPros.com), Eric Edholm (Yahoo Sports), Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated), Justin Rogers (The Detroit News), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Nate Davis (USA Today)

As Brown writes,

"The Lions have been near the bottom of the league in sacks and QB pressure rate the last three seasons, and there simply isn’t a quarterback available worthy of this pick. Walker’s size gives him an advantage over Kayvon Thibodeaux in Detroit’s system. He offers premium versatility and immense power. Walker is an elite run defender, but will need to sharpen his technique to become a more consistent pass rusher."

Athens Banner-Herald, USA TODAY NETWORK

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being mocked by the following:

Joe Marino (The Draft Network), Daniel Kelly (SI), C.J. Doon (The Baltimore Sun), Derek Brown (FantasyPros.com), Clarence E. Hill Jr. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), James Dator (SB Nation), Chad Reuter (NFL.com), James Fragoza (Pro Football Network), Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network), Calvin Watkins (The Dallas Morning News), Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today), Bleacher Report

As Reuter writes,

"Detroit could take Travon Walker or Kayvon Thibodeaux with this pick, but Willis is the player who would make the biggest impact on the future of the franchise. His playmaking ability and personality will allow him to lead the Lions to a playoff win during his career, something missing from their résumé for the past 30 years."

Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton is currently being projected by the following:

Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Mike O'Hara (DetroitLions.com), Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Mark Schofield (Touchdown Wire), Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com), Drafttek.com

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 32.

Wide receiver George Pickens, Georgia

Pickens is presently being mocked by the following:

Daniel Kelly (SI)

Cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., Clemson

Booth is currently being mocked by the following:

Derek Brown (FantasyPros.com)

EDGE Drake Jackson, USC

Jackson is presently being projected by the following:

Chad Reuter (NFL.com)

Safety Jalen Pitre, Baylor

Pitre is presently being projected by the following:

Anthony Treash (Pro Football Focus)

Wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Dotson is currently being mocked by the following:

Oliver Hodgkinson (Pro Football Network)

Quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell is presently being mocked by the following:

Adam Beasley (Pro Football Network), Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being projected by the following:

Mike O'Hara (DetroitLions.com), John Shipley (SI Jaguar Report)

EDGE Arnold Ebiketie, Penn State

Ebiketie is currently being mocked by the following:

James Dator (SB Nation), Bucky Brooks (NFL.com)

Safety Lewis Cine, Georgia

Cine is presently being mocked by the following:

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz (USA Today), Clarence E. Hill Jr. (Fort Worth Star-Telegram), Walter Cherepinsky (WalterFootball.com), Sam Monson (Pro Football Focus), Charlie Campbell (WalterFootball.com), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

As Edwards opines,

"When talking about best prospects available, Cine is near the top of the list. Detroit needs to add talent to the roster while not sacrificing culture. The safety comes from a program that was littered with talent and expects to contend. He plays the game in a physical manner and should fit right in to that unit."

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo is presently being mocked by the following:

Cynthia Frelund (NFL.com), James Fragoza (Pro Football Network), Bleacher Report, Jack Borowsky (Sports Illustrated)

Safety Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Brisker is presently being mocked by the following:

Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Justin Rogers (The Detroit News)

Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is presently being projected by the following:

Aaron Wilson (Pro Football Network), Calvin Watkins (The Dallas Morning News), Nate Davis (USA Today)

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ridder is presently being mocked by the following:

Eddie Brown (The San Diego Union-Tribune), Peter Schrager (NFL.com), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)

As Brown opines,

"If there’s a quarterback the Lions fall in love with, he’ll likely be selected here. Ridder is the most pro-ready signal-caller in the draft. He’s a field general with solid anticipation, a good arm and is athletic enough to make plays outside of the pocket. Coaching should be able to help refine his technique in the NFL and help improve some fixable accuracy issues."

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah

Lloyd is presently being projected by the following:

Vinnie Iyer (Sporting News), Joe Marino (The Draft Network), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Eric Edholm (Yahoo Sports)

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks is currently being projected by the following:

Dalton Miller (Pro Football Network), Mike Fanelli (FantasyPros.com), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett is presently being projected by the following:

Brian Bosarge (Draft Countdown), Drafttek.com

Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral is currently being mocked by the following:

Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Mark Schofield (Touchdown Wire), Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Nick Klopsis (Newsday), Zach Kruse (Touchdown Wire), Charles Davis (NFL.com)

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is presently being mocked by the following:

C.J. Doon (The Baltimore Sun), Kevin Hanson (Sports Illustrated), Vito Chirco (SI All Lions), Austin Gayle (Pro Football Focus), Schuyler Callihan (SI All Panthers), Matthew Freedman (FantasyPros.com), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Zack Patraw (SI)