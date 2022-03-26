Mock Draft Roundup: Malik Willis and Kyle Hamilton Dominate Projections
It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.
Over the last week, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has emerged as a popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall selection.
Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 2 and No. 32 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 2 pick.
EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
Hutchinson is currently being mocked by the following:
Joe Broback (Pro Football Network), Mark Schofield (Touchdown Wire), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com), Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated), Drafttek.com
As Easterling writes,
"The Lions would probably love to see someone leap ahead of them for Willis, so don’t be surprised if you start seeing rumors and reports than they’re interested in picking him here.
While Willis sure to have some fans within the organization, I’m betting the Lions would love this scenario, landing a stud defender in Hutchinson, bolstering the rest of the roster this year before looking for a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft."
EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
Thibodeaux is presently being mocked by the following:
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Vito Chirco (SI All Lions), Ralph Vacchiano (SNY), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)
Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Georgia
Walker is presently being mocked by the following:
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Nate Davis (USA Today), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)
Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State
Ekwonu is currently being mocked by the following:
Jack Borowsky (Sports Illustrated), Sam Farmer (Los Angeles Times), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)
As Borowsky pens,
"There isn’t an edge rusher worth taking at two if Hutchinson is off the board. Ekwonu can play guard right now and then kick out to tackle when the Lions decide to move on from Taylor Decker. Ekwonu could be a Pro Bowl-guard and high-level left or right tackle."
Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty
Willis is presently being mocked by the following:
Damian Parson (The Draft Network), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Derrik Klassen (Football Outsiders), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)
Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
Hamilton is currently being projected by the following:
Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Trevor Sikkema (Pro Football Focus), Vinnie Iyer (The Sporting News)
Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 32.
Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Georgia
Davis is currently being mocked by the following:
Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network)
EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan
Ojabo is presently being mocked by the following:
Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Derrik Klassen (Football Outsiders), Jack Borowsky (Sports Illustrated)
As Borowsky writes,
"Following an Achilles tear at his Pro Day, Ojabo will move down draft boards. He could end up going in the second round, but the Lions aren’t in win-now mode, so getting that fifth-year option could be very beneficial in the long run. Ojabo is outstanding athletically and if he recovers fully will be a great value pick for a team looking for blue-chip players."
Safety Jaquan Brisker, Penn State
Recommended Lions Articles
Jarrad Davis: Detroit Is the Place That Raised Me
Jarrad Davis is taking a different approach his second stint playing for the Detroit Lions.
Detroit Lions Sign LB Jarrad Davis
Former Lions linebacker is back for a second stint in Motown.
Lions Have Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled with CB Ahmad 'Sauce' Gardner
Ahmad Gardner will be meeting with several teams ahead of the NFL Draft, including the Detroit Lions.
Brisker is presently being mocked by the following:
Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire)
Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan
Hill is presently being projected by the following:
Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Nate Davis (USA Today)
As Davis writes,
"He can play in the slot, box or center field, his 4.38 speed a welcome trait at any of those spots. And Detroit's secondary remains a mess despite use of the third overall pick on CB Jeff Okudah in 2020. May as well give that struggling Buckeye some help inside with a scrappy Wolverine."
Quarterback Carson Strong, Nevada
Strong is currently being projected by the following:
Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com)
EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue
Karlaftis is currently being mocked by the following:
Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)
Quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati
Ridder is presently being mocked by the following:
Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)
Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah
Lloyd is presently being projected by the following:
Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)
Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State
Watson is presently being mocked by the following:
Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Damian Parson (The Draft Network)
Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas
Burks is currently being projected by the following:
Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)
Quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina
Howell is presently being mocked by the following:
Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)
Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh
Pickett is presently being projected by the following:
Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss
Corral is currently being mocked by the following:
Mark Schofield (Touchdown Wire), Vinnie Iyer (The Sporting News)
Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia
Dean is presently being mocked by the following:
Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Vito Chirco (SI All Lions), Trevor Sikkema (Pro Football Focus), Sam Farmer (Los Angeles Times), Zack Patraw (SI)