Mock Draft Roundup: Malik Willis and Kyle Hamilton Dominate Projections

This week's roundup of mock drafts sees pundits projecting the Detroit Lions to select Malik Willis or Kyle Hamilton with the No. 2 pick.

It's time for the latest SI All Lions mock draft roundup.

Over the last week, Liberty quarterback Malik Willis has emerged as a popular pick for the Detroit Lions with the No. 2 overall selection.

Let’s explore now who the draft analysts believe the Lions are selecting at both No. 2 and No. 32 overall in their latest mock drafts, starting with the No. 2 pick.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

Hutchinson is currently being mocked by the following:

Joe Broback (Pro Football Network), Mark Schofield (Touchdown Wire), Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com), Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire), Zack Patraw (Sports Illustrated), Drafttek.com

As Easterling writes,

"The Lions would probably love to see someone leap ahead of them for Willis, so don’t be surprised if you start seeing rumors and reports than they’re interested in picking him here. While Willis sure to have some fans within the organization, I’m betting the Lions would love this scenario, landing a stud defender in Hutchinson, bolstering the rest of the roster this year before looking for a franchise quarterback in next year’s draft."

EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

Thibodeaux is presently being mocked by the following:

Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports), Vito Chirco (SI All Lions), Ralph Vacchiano (SNY), Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports)

© Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Defensive lineman Travon Walker, Georgia

Walker is presently being mocked by the following:

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Nate Davis (USA Today), Pete Prisco (CBS Sports)

Offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

Ekwonu is currently being mocked by the following:

Jack Borowsky (Sports Illustrated), Sam Farmer (Los Angeles Times), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)

As Borowsky pens,

"There isn’t an edge rusher worth taking at two if Hutchinson is off the board. Ekwonu can play guard right now and then kick out to tackle when the Lions decide to move on from Taylor Decker. Ekwonu could be a Pro Bowl-guard and high-level left or right tackle."

Quarterback Malik Willis, Liberty

Willis is presently being mocked by the following:

Damian Parson (The Draft Network), Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network), Derrik Klassen (Football Outsiders), Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

Hamilton is currently being projected by the following:

Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Josh Edwards (CBS Sports), Trevor Sikkema (Pro Football Focus), Vinnie Iyer (The Sporting News)

Let's turn our attention now to who the draft pundits have projected for Detroit at No. 32.

Defensive tackle Jordan Davis, Georgia

Davis is currently being mocked by the following:

Cam Mellor (Pro Football Network)

EDGE David Ojabo, Michigan

Ojabo is presently being mocked by the following:

Shane Hallam (Draft Countdown), Derrik Klassen (Football Outsiders), Jack Borowsky (Sports Illustrated)

As Borowsky writes,

"Following an Achilles tear at his Pro Day, Ojabo will move down draft boards. He could end up going in the second round, but the Lions aren’t in win-now mode, so getting that fifth-year option could be very beneficial in the long run. Ojabo is outstanding athletically and if he recovers fully will be a great value pick for a team looking for blue-chip players."

Safety Jaquan Brisker, Penn State

Brisker is presently being mocked by the following:

Doug Farrar (Touchdown Wire)

Safety Daxton Hill, Michigan

Hill is presently being projected by the following:

Chris Trapasso (CBS Sports), Nate Davis (USA Today)

As Davis writes,

"He can play in the slot, box or center field, his 4.38 speed a welcome trait at any of those spots. And Detroit's secondary remains a mess despite use of the third overall pick on CB Jeff Okudah in 2020. May as well give that struggling Buckeye some help inside with a scrappy Wolverine."

Quarterback Carson Strong, Nevada

Strong is currently being projected by the following:

Maurice Jones-Drew (NFL.com)

EDGE George Karlaftis, Purdue

Karlaftis is currently being mocked by the following:

Josh Edwards (CBS Sports)

Quarterback Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati

Ridder is presently being mocked by the following:

Kyle Stackpole (CBS Sports), Joe Broback (Pro Football Network)

Linebacker Devin Lloyd, Utah

Lloyd is presently being projected by the following:

Ian Cummings (Pro Football Network)

Wide receiver Christian Watson, North Dakota State

Watson is presently being mocked by the following:

Luke Easterling (Draftwire), Damian Parson (The Draft Network)

Wide receiver Treylon Burks, Arkansas

Burks is currently being projected by the following:

Pete Prisco (CBS Sports), Michael Renner (Pro Football Focus)

Quarterback Sam Howell, North Carolina

Howell is presently being mocked by the following:

Ryan Wilson (CBS Sports)

Quarterback Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh

Pickett is presently being projected by the following:

Drafttek.com

Quarterback Matt Corral, Ole Miss

Corral is currently being mocked by the following:

Mark Schofield (Touchdown Wire), Vinnie Iyer (The Sporting News)

Linebacker Nakobe Dean, Georgia

Dean is presently being mocked by the following:

Daniel Jeremiah (NFL.com), Vito Chirco (SI All Lions), Trevor Sikkema (Pro Football Focus), Sam Farmer (Los Angeles Times), Zack Patraw (SI)