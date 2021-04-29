Detroit Lions Mock Draft 4.0

Read more to find out who Vito Chirco has the Detroit Lions selecting in his final mock draft

Day 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft is finally here. It kicks off at 8 p.m. from Cleveland, Ohio, with Urban Meyer and the Jacksonville Jaguars on the clock at No. 1 overall.

Meanwhile, Brad Holmes and the Detroit Lions possess six total picks, with no picks in either the sixth or seventh rounds.

Without further ado, here is my fourth and final stab at making all six selections for the Lions.

First round, No. 7 overall: North Dakota State Quarterback Trey Lance

The Lions' likely top three targets -- Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts and LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase -- all end up off the board once Detroit's first-round selection rolls around at No. 7 overall.

Subsequently, Holmes opts to upgrade the team's quarterbacks room and settles in on North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance.

Many scouts and draft analysts have reported that Lance's best assets are his strong arm and his mobility.

Additionally, many expect that Lance will end up sitting and observing for a season or two, prior to taking over as a starting quarterback in the NFL.

For Lance, sitting back and learning from starter Jared Goff, as well as offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn and quarterbacks coach Mark Brunell, may put him in the best position to succeed in the long term -- if drafted by Detroit.

Lance would be far from a bad pick, although from all accounts, quarterback is not at the top of the organization's priority list.

© Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Second round, No. 41 overall: Texas EDGE/LB Joseph Ossai

The 6-foot-4, 243-pound Ossai would be a slam-dunk pick for the Lions at No. 41 overall.

He would easily aid the EDGE/linebacker group, which was undoubtedly one of the weakest areas on both sides of the ball for Detroit a year ago.

And, his impact wouldn't just be felt two-three years down the line, either. He could come in right away and boost the level of production of a Detroit pass-rush unit that's been the definition of anemic for far too long now.

Plus, he'd offer some great versatility to the franchise, with the ability to play at both outside linebacker in a 3-4 defense and to put his hand in the dirt in a four-man front.

If Ossai is still available, he should be the Lions' selection at No. 41.

Third round, No. 72 overall: Oklahoma State CB Rodarius Williams

I've been on the Williams bandwagon since day one, and I'm not hopping off of it going into the first night of the draft.

Detroit has since added veteran defensive backs Quinton Dunbar and Corn Elder.

But, as I've already said, I'm not going to waver from my selection of Williams at No. 72 overall.

The Lions should be looking to add a cornerback or two via this year's draft, and the Oklahoma State product would be a great value pick at this spot in the third round.

Williams, the brother of Cleveland Browns cornerback Greedy Williams, amassed 169 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two interceptions, 27 passes defensed and one forced fumble in four seasons with Mike Gundy and the Cowboys.

Third round, No. 101 overall (acquired from the L.A. Rams): TCU safety Ar'Darius Washington

How about another defensive back for the Lions in the third round?

I know it wouldn't be the most logical direction for the organization to take, but I wouldn't mind it.

Remember, Detroit's secondary in 2020 was constantly beaten up by opposing teams' offenses, whether it was through the air or on the ground.

Enter Washington, who brings with himself a knack for wrapping up ball carriers in the open field.

Washington also recorded some impressive measurables at his pro day at TCU. He benched 225 pounds 17 times, recorded a vertical jump of 37.5 and ran his 20-yard shuttle at 4.10 seconds.

Most importantly, though, Washington displayed a proficiency for being a reliable security blanket at the third level of defense during his time with the Horned Frogs.

He'd be a strong pick for the Lions at No. 101.

Fourth round, No. 112 overall: Florida State WR Tamorrion Terry

This is where I have Holmes & Co. getting their first receiver of the draft, and they're getting a good one here in the fourth round.

Standing in at 6-foot-4, 203 pounds, Terry is a big-bodied wideout that would add some quality depth to Detroit's receivers room.

He consistently showcased the ability to make big plays during his time at Florida State.

In three seasons with the Seminoles, he totaled 118 receptions for 2,221 yards and 18 touchdowns.

He's nowhere near a finished product and certainly still needs to fine tune his route-running. However, he'd be a nice value pick for the Lions at No. 112.

Fifth round, No. 153 overall: Purdue LB Derrick Barnes

I'm trusting in the instincts of my colleague Logan Lamorandier here, and taking a guy that he believes would be a solid find for Detroit at this spot in the draft.

Barnes has some bonafide pass-rushing ability, but is lacking when it comes to his ability in pass coverage.

While solely playing off-ball linebacker his senior season at Purdue, he managed to produce 54 total tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, two passes defensed and an interception in six games.

He'll be a project for the Lions and their coaching staff to take on. But, such is the case with nearly every prospect at this point in the draft.

Like Lamorandier, I'd be willing to take a flier on Barnes at No. 153.

More from SI All Lions:



Lions Release Tight End Hunter Bryant

Breshad Perriman Says He Will Make 'Big Plays' for Lions

Lions Flagship Radio Station Proposes Bold NFL Draft Trade

Taylor Decker Does Not Plan to Get Vaccinated

NFL Draft 'Wants' for the Lions