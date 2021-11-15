Lions Must Go Back to Drawing Board to Fix Embarrassing Offense

Read more on why the Detroit Lions' Week 10 contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers was a perfect game for old-school football fans.

Boy, was it some ugly football at Heinz Football Sunday afternoon.

On a dreadful, rain-soaked day for Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions' passing attack, the Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers played to a 16-16 tie.

Goff, who was dealing with a rib/oblique injury, finished with a dismal 114 yards through the air and without a passing touchdown for the fourth time in his last five games and for the fifth time overall this season. He also threw for just 11 passing yards in the first half (-1 yard in the first quarter).

The first-year Lions passer spoke about the ailment after the game.

"I’d describe it as probably a strained oblique,” he said. “It just kind of nagged me a little bit throughout the game, though I felt I was fine to stay in there. And, it felt like it didn’t affect me, through the game. But, we’ll sort it all out tomorrow. I’ll be fine.”

The former Los Angeles Rams signal-caller's performance Sunday was the biggest indicator yet that he should be nothing more than a backup quarterback for whichever NFL franchise he suits up for in 2022.

Additionally, Goff wasn't helped out by the fact that tight end T.J. Hockenson -- his usual security blanket -- finished with more penalties (two) than catches (zero).

The lone offensive bright spot for Detroit in the putrid Week 10 affair: The team's running game, led by second-year back D'Andre Swift.

Swift finished with a game-high 130 yards on 33 carries. It also marked a career-best number of rushing yards in a single game for the former Georgia Bulldogs standout.

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Charles LeClaire, USA TODAY Sports

"'Swifty,' I thought had a big game, man," Lions head man Dan Campbell told reporters after the game. "He did some really good things in the run game. We know he's been pretty dynamic in the pass game for us, been able to do a few things. But, man, to see him ... and you could feel it early. I had a feeling, the first couple of runs, man, he kind of had that look, and so just being able to give him the ball. And certainly with (Jermar) Jefferson going down (exited the contest prematurely with an ankle injury), he was going to get more of the load. Yeah, I think this will be big for him."

The Lions finished with 229 yards on the ground as a team, with Godwin Igwebuike and Jermar Jefferson also contributing 56 and 41 yards, respectively, to go along with a touchdown each.

The Steelers also got a big day from their ground game, with rookie Najee Harris leading the way with 105 rushing yards. As a team, Pittsburgh posted 145 yards on the ground.

If you harken back to what football used to look like before quarterbacks such as Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and Drew Brees started putting up crazy touchdown numbers and passing yard totals on a weekly basis, it looked a lot like Sunday's contest in the "Steel City": Very few big plays through the air, a strong emphasis on the ground and ultimately, a low-scoring affair.

Detroit's biggest pass play didn't come until the first play from scrimmage in overtime when Goff connected with rookie wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown on a 30-yard throw.

Goff & Co.'s offensive output Sunday was a far cry from what the Lions wanted to accomplish coming out of the bye week: Producing more "explosive" plays.

It was also about the furthest thing from what NFL offenses look like in 2021.

Modern-day offensive attacks possess quarterbacks that can win their teams football games.

Goff has proven time and time again that he is the antithesis of that. He's been unable to lead Detroit to a single victory thus far this year, and if Sunday was any indicator of things to come, he will continue to be unable to moving forward.

If you enjoy the ground-and-pound and football games that end up being defensive struggles, then the Lions' Week 10 contest with the Steelers was just the game for you.

However, it's not a recipe for success for winning football games in '21. And, as Detroit found out the hard way Sunday, at best, you can expect to eke out a tie.