One Stat Detroit Lions Must Improve Upon in 2021

The Detroit Lions must improve upon this stat in order for the defense to take a step forward in 2021.

The Detroit Lions 2020 defense set multiple franchise records and not in a good way.

Matt Patricia was hired to take the organization to the next level, but instead set the Lions back at least five years.

The team finished in last place during each of his three years at the helm.

The Lions set franchise records for yards and points allowed in a single season after all was said and done against the Minnesota Vikings in the season finale.

The most significant stat new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and players on the roster must improve upon is offensive points allowed.

Detroit finished ranked dead last (32nd) in the entire National Football League in points allowed to their opponent.

In 2020, the Lions defense gave up a total of 499 points to their opponents. Across the league, the average total points given up by teams ended up being 380 points.

Most notably, Detroit's defense struggled to get off the field and could not keep their opponents out of the end zone.

Patricia's defense also allowed a league worst in total yards per game, as team's racked up an average of 419.8 yards per game against the Lions.

“I think 2020 was definitely a year of growth,” cornerback Jeff Okudah said at the end of the season. “Since I’ve been playing football, just my most adverse year with everything I had to go through -- us, me, myself and us as a team. I think that for me it was really hard to come to the terms that just not playing to the standard of the city of Detroit and what they expect to see out there. I think going forward, definitely have that on my mind and definitely something that is really going to fuel my hunger this offseason. Not necessarily trying to prove everyone wrong, just trying to prove a lot of people right.”