Rumor: Lions Linked With Four Wide Receivers Ahead of Free Agency

The 2022 free-agent negotiating window, also known as the "legal tampering" period, is set to open on Monday at noon.

National Football League free agents can officially put pen to paper, inking new contract agreements with the league's 32 teams beginning on Wednesday.

It is widely known that general manager Brad Holmes and the front office are interested in adding talent to the wide receivers room.

With additional resources available, Holmes and Co. will have some flexibility to add an impactful wideout to the roster.

"We’ll have a little bit more resources available to us this year, where we can search for --- we’re not just searching for one-year deal guys," Holmes told reporters at this year's scouting combine. "I’m not saying that we won’t sign a guy that’s on a one-year deal, that’ll still be in play, but I guess you can say the universe is a lot more open to us this year."

On Sunday, NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reported the Lions are potentially linked to four different wideouts.

As Schultz explained, "#Lions are "really hoping" to sign an impact WR to pair alongside rising star Amon-Ra St. Brown, a league source says. Among others, I'm told Detroit has interest in Christian Kirk, Braxton Berrios and Russell Gage -- whom the #Falcons are hoping to bring back."

Schulz continued, "D.J. Chark another guy the #Lions like. 2019 Pro Bowler is just 25 years old and will be fully healthy heading into next season."

If Detroit cannot reach a contract agreement with a free agent, this year's draft is also littered with talent. Many consider the 2022 wide receiver class among the deepest positions that teams can find talent, even in later rounds.