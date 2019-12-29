Lions Not Able to Finish, Defeated by Packers, 23-20

It's finally over, folks.

The Lions were defeated by the Green Bay Packers, 23-20, in their 2019 season finale Sunday at Ford Field.

They finish one of their most disappointing seasons in recent memory as losers of nine in a row and with a record of 3-12-1.

Prior to the game, a moment of silence was held for Detroit wide receiver Marvin Jones' son Marlo.

Jones announced Friday that his six-month-old son passed away suddenly.

Marlo's parents -- Marvin and Jazmyn -- and siblings were on the sideline for the moment of silence.

Jones was seen wiping away tears during the singing of the national anthem.

With nothing to play for, the Lions pulled out a play from their bag of tricks to open up the scoring.

Veteran wide receiver Danny Amendola tossed a 19-yard touchdown pass to quarterback David Blough to give the Lions a 7-0 lead.

It was the second career touchdown pass for Amendola.

Blough is only the second quarterback in Lions history to catch a TD pass.

The other instance occurred in 1984 when then-Lions QB Gary Danielson caught a TD pass against the Eagles.

Aaron Rodgers and the Packers' offense struggled mightily in the first quarter and throughout the entire game.

Rodgers completed only one of his first seven passes, but his receivers also dropped catchable balls.

Midway through the second quarter, Kenny Golladay left the game, and was evaluated for a concussion.

He did not return to action after suffering a brain injury.

He had 72 yards receiving, and was 10 yards shy of 1,200 receiving yards on the season.

The Lions extended their lead to 14-0 at the 3:13 mark of the second quarter.

On fourth down, the Lions kept their offense on the field, and running back Kerryon Johnson scored from one yard out.

Green Bay scored its only points of the first half when Mason Crosby connected on a 32-yard field goal with 27 seconds left in the half.

With under 25 seconds remaining in the half, Detroit proceeded to march down the field itself.

Matt Prater ended the first half with a 42-yard field goal that gave the Lions a 17-3 halftime advantage.

Rodgers and the Packers offense were simply not able to get anything going until midway through the third quarter.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback misfired on numerous passes, and the Lions' defense held the Packers' playmakers in check.

To make matters worse for the Pack, Crosby missed a 51-yard FG early in the third quarter.

The Packers cut the Lions' lead to 17-10 when Rodgers and the offense finally put together an extended drive.

Rodgers found wide receiver Davante Adams wide open for a 20-yard score. The drive consisted of 12 plays that went for 95 yards.

Green Bay went on another 12-play drive to kick off the fourth quarter. It resulted in a Crosby 40-yard FG with 12:11 to play.

The Lions answered right back with a field goal of their own. It was of the 56-yard variety from Prater with 11:08 remaining.

It was Prater's 53rd career made field goal from 50 or more yards out -- the second-most from that distance in NFL history.

Remember, no lead has been safe all season with Matt Patricia & Co., and the same was true Sunday.

Rodgers -- in his typical clutch form, especially against the Lions -- led the Packers on a seven-play, 40-yard drive that culminated in a 28-yard TD pass to receiver Allen Lazard.

It tied the game at 20 with 5:19 to play.

And Rodgers & Co. weren't done yet.

After throwing a pick to Lions rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye with 1:49 to go, Rodgers responded on the next possession by leading the Packers on an eight-play, 68-yard game-winning drive.

The drive ended with a 33-yard FG from Crosby, giving Green Bay the 23-20 victory.

With the season-ending loss for Patricia & Co. as well as the Patriots surprisingly losing to the Dolphins, the Lions will attain the No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft if the Cowboys fall to the Redskins.

