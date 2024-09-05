Lions Offense Catches Huge Break, Rams CB Goes on IR
The Detroit Lions' passing game was among one of the league's best last season. With a vast array of weapons at the skill positions such as Amon-Ra St. Brown, Sam LaPorta and Jahmyr Gibbs, quarterback Jared Goff was able to thrive.
Many of those talents are back for the Lions in 2024, and wide receiver Jameson Williams is expected to take on a bigger role with his dynamic speed. As a result, the Lions' offense is expected to once again excel under the leadership of offensive coordinator Ben Johnson.
Ahead of their Week 1 showdown with the Los Angeles Rams, the Lions' offense may have caught another break. On Thursday, the Rams announced that they are placing starting cornerback Darious Williams on injured reserve. Williams will miss the first four games of the season as a result.
The injury is another hit to the Rams who are also depleted on the offensive line. They will be without suspended offensive tackle Alaric Jackson and could be without fellow starting tackle Rob Havenstein, who has been dealing with an injury since training camp.
Williams started all 17 games for Jacksonville a year ago before signing with the Rams in the offseason. He totaled four interceptions last season along with 53 tackles and two forced fumbles. He was superb in coverage last year, posting an 85.3 coverage grade via Pro Football Focus.
Prior to signing with Jacksonville in 2022, Williams was a part of the Rams' Super Bowl team in 2021. He played four years with the team previously, playing in 43 games with 26 starts.
With a starting corner out, the Rams will be forced to adapt and could look to Cobie Durant opposite of fellow starter Tre'Davious White. Durant was a fourth-round pick of the Rams in 2022 and has played in 29 games over two seasons, starting 10.