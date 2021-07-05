One Free Agent Lions Should Add to Aid Defense

Read more on the one free agent the Detroit Lions should add to aid their defense.

Detroit has plenty of issues to correct on the defensive side of the ball. The defense allowed the most points and yards in team history last season, and hasn’t made any game-changing additions this offseason.

In short, it could be another rough year. There are young pieces, namely four defensive rookies that were taken in the 2021 NFL Draft. However, the defense could use an addition or two to help improve areas where it struggled in 2020.

The Lions have already invested in the secondary, signing free agents Quinton Dunbar and Dean Marlowe. It’s likely that Lions head coach Dan Campbell and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn are content with the depth in that area.

On the defensive line, it’s likely that Glenn will elect to stay younger and give reps to guys like rookies Levi Onwuzurike and Alim McNeill on the interior. Romeo Okwara and Michael Brockers will be anchors on the edge.

At linebacker, however, Detroit could use an extra body.

Jahlani Tavai is penciled in as one of the potential starting linebackers -- something that is not ideal for a team with aspirations of being competitive.

It would be wise for the Lions to step into the free-agent market and to grab an extra body for their linebacking corps.

One name that stands out is K.J. Wright, a veteran linebacker who has played at a high level for a long time.

Mark J. Rebilas, USA TODAY Sports

Wright is entering his 11th season in the National Football League. He’s made 941 tackles in his career, and has intercepted six passes while compiling 6.5 sacks.

Wright would bring a presence necessary to the growth and development of the young players in the organization. He’s affordable, as Sportrac.com projects his value to be right around $7 million a year.

With everything he brings to the locker room, Wright would also be a definite upgrade on the field. He could plug right in next to Jamie Collins, giving the Lions a group of Wright, Collins, Okwara and Trey Flowers.

Adding Wright will not make the Lions Super Bowl contenders or likely even much more competitive than they are now.

However, the addition of Wright would make Detroit watchable, and would give the offense more chances, given the fact that the aforementioned unit may struggle, as well.

