Detroit Lions Open as 9-Point Underdogs against Pittsburgh Steelers
The second half season of the 2021 NFL season kicks off for head coach Dan Campbell's team next weekend, as the Detroit Lions will go on the road to face the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
The Lions have opened as 9-point road underdogs, according to SI Sportsbook.
Prior to the contest, the Steelers must take care of business at home against the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football
After his team lost in a disappointing fashion, Detroit's first-year head coach addressed if losing has taken a toll on his football team.
"I just think back to whenever I was part of a loser or even some of the best I’ve been around, it should really be, it should really make you burn. It should really make you burn to where you’re just -- it makes you go that much harder, is what it should do," Campbell said.
Campbell added, "But look, it could be a reality, but we’ll -- that’s what part of this is. You’re looking to find out who those guys are that maybe don’t respond too well to this. But look, I have a lot to look at. Here’s the good news. The good news is we’re at a bye, and I have about a week now where I can really, really dive into this and just take it for what it is. We know a lot of the issues, but now I can sit back and say, ‘Alright, let me look at all of it. Let me look at exactly where we’re deficient, where we’re not, what we can help.'"
