Lions Opening Odds Against Packers Revealed
As the NFL schedule has officially been released, the opening odds for games across the league have been released.
For the Detroit Lions, Week 1 of the 2025 season brings a trip to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers. The game will be played at 4:25 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 7.
Though Detroit brings back plenty of talent from a team that won 15 games a season ago, they are currently viewed as underdogs in the Week 1 matchup against their division rival.
Currently, the Lions are 1.5-point underdogs according to Draft Kings.
According to FanDuel Sportsbook, the Lions are 1.5-point favorites over the Packers.
Detroit officially learned its schedule for the 2025 season Wednesday. The schedule carries five primetime games and additional two standalone games over the course of the campaign, including games on Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The Lions will host Green Bay in the return game of the divisional home-and-home on Thanksgiving. These two teams have met a total of 191 times in their respective histories, with Green Bay holding a 106-78-7 advantage.
Lately, however, the tides have turned in favor of the Lions as they have won six of the last eight meetings since Dan Campbell took over as head coach in 2021.
The Lions will play eight home games and nine road games this season. Their home opener will be in Week 2 against former offensive coordinator Ben Johnson's Chicago Bears.
Primetime opponents include the Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football, the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football and the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football.
