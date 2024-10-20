Lions Overcome Disastrous Fumble, Defeat Vikings, 31-29
The Detroit Lions are an organization that has battled and overcome a significant amount of adversity over the past several years.
Facing their first test without Aidan Hutchinson in the lineup, Detroit's coaching staff put its trust in other members of the defense, including Isaac Ukwu, who earned an opportunity to start in the 2022 No. 2 overall pick's place.
"This is what this team's built off of -- overcome adversity," said coach Dan Campbell earlier this week. "That's where we're at right now. And, this is a big one, but that's what it's about. And, it's next man up, and we've got to overcome this."
A shaky first quarter was followed by key playmakers stepping up and getting the Lions back into the game.
After 60 minutes of action at U.S. Bank Stadium, the Lions were able to come back from a late deficit to advance their record to 5-1 and secure their first division win.
Here are several takeaways from the Lions' 31-29 Week 7 victory.
Veteran Kevin Zeitler missed early
After losing the opening coin toss, the Lions received the football to start the game on offense.
The Vikings quickly targeted Kayode Awosika, who lined up at right guard in place of veteran Kevin Zeitler.
Unfortunately, the young offensive lineman was flagged for holding on consecutive snaps, forcing Detroit's offense into a third-and-long. After a dump off to David Montgomery, Detroit's first drive ended abruptly.
Jared Goff, who had enjoyed success in the pocket in the past against Minnesota, was sacked on the opening drive.
Gamble of Dan Campbell fails, gives Vikings early momentum
Detroit's fourth-year head coach is no stranger to being aggressive, but an early decision of his Sunday will end up being highly scrutinized.
On the Lions' own 33-yard line, and facing a fourth-and-7, linebacker Jalen Reeves-Maybin took the direct snap, and failed to rush for the first down. The Vikings quickly sniffed out the fake attempt.
Minnesota quickly took advantage of the prime field position. Aaron Jones, who was questionable going into the Week 7 contest, scored a 34-yard touchdown on the second play from scrimmage. The rush was the longest gain Detroit's defense has given up on the ground this season, giving Minnesota an early 7-0 lead.
Gibbs' explosive touchdown gets Lions back in the game
With David Montgomery sidelined at the end of the first quarter with a knee injury, Detroit's offense turned to a young player the coaching staff felt was super close to recording an explosive run.
Jahmyr Gibbs helped halt the Vikings' momentum with a 45-yard touchdown scamper, his longest career rush, early in the second quarter.
Prior to that, Detroit's offense had recorded less than 60 yards of production in the first quarter.
The 22-year-old has rushed for a touchdown in three consecutive games against the Vikings, tying Lions legend Billy Sims for the longest such streak in team history.
Gibbs added another rushing score late in the second quarter, capping off the Lions' third consecutive scoring drive.
Passing attack sparked by Amon-Ra St. Brown
Facing their largest deficit of the 2024 season, the Lions were able to quickly erase the Vikings' 10-point lead.
The Vikings' offense struggled with penalties at the end of the first half, and Detroit's offense took advantage.
Amon-Ra St. Brown was on the receiving end of a 35-yard-toss from Goff that gave Detroit its first lead of the game.
The former fourth-round pick has now recorded a touchdown reception in each of his last four games.
On the ensuing offensive possession for the Vikings, Brian Branch picked off Sam Darnold, recording his third interception in the past two weeks.
Kalif Raymond shines in third quarter
After the Vikings scored to begin the third quarter and cut Detroit's lead to four points, the Lions wasted no time answering back promptly. A big reason for the offense's success was the emergence of wide receiver Kalif Raymond.
The veteran wideout had eight catches for 70 yards entering Sunday's game. However, he had three catches for 39 yards on one drive alone. Two of the catches came at pivotal junctures, with the first being a leaping, 13-yard catch to convert a third-and-9.
After Jared Goff narrowly avoided a sack to complete a 22-yard pass to Tim Patrick, he connected once again with Raymond for a 21-yard touchdown to put the Lions back in front by double digits.
Pass-rush struggles without Aidan Hutchinson
The Lions' defense did not record a single sack until the end of the third quarter. It became evident in the second half that Detroit's efforts to pressure Darnold were not all that effective.
Darnold had ample opportunities to survey the field and find his offensive targets.
Josh Paschal was able to record his first sack of the 2024 season just prior to the start of the fourth quarter.
Comeback needed after Montgomery fumble
After the defense forced a critical stop in the fourth quarter, Detroit was in the advantageous position of having its offense on the field.
Detroit's offense had been able to spread the football around effectively, but an unfortunate turnover occurred at the worst possible time.
Leading 28-23, safety Josh Metellus was able to knock the football free from David Montgomery. The fumble was recovered by linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., and returned 36 yards for the then go-ahead touchdown.
Leading 29-28, the Vikings' offense was unsuccessful in its two-point try.
A key defensive stop led to Detroit's late comeback drive. With 2:32 remaining, Detroit was able to move the football into field-goal range, led by Gibbs and St. Brown.
Jake Bates nailed a 44-yard field goal to help stun the Vikings.