All Lions: Lions Passed Over for 'Hard Knocks'

John Maakaron

The Detroit Lions could have been forced to appear on this season's "Hard Knocks."

For the second consecutive season, Detroit met criteria for being selected without having the right to refuse the invitation. 

NFL Teams must appear on “Hard Knocks” if the following criteria are met:

  • They haven’t made the playoffs in the past two seasons.
  • They don’t have a first-year head coach.
  • They haven’t appeared on the show in the past 10 years.

Luckily for Detroit, HBO announced Thursday that for the first time in the show's history, two franchises from Los Angeles will be featured this season. 

The Rams and Chargers  all-access inside look at training camp will air Aug. 11 at 10 p.m. ET on HBO.

Let's take a look now at some other Lions news from around the web on Thursday, June 18:

  • Ex-Lions wide receiver Golden Tate has offered to help Jamal Agnew transition to his position.
  • John Niyo of The Detroit News reports on how the Lions believe rookie D'Andre Swift can handle as much as is given to him. 
  • Bill Enright of Sports Illustrated discusses with yours truly and Frank Taddeo whether or not T.J. Hockenson is worth drafting in later rounds in fantasy football.
  • Erik Schlitt of USA Today's Lions Wire examines whether or not Detroit should sign WR Taylor Gabriel?

