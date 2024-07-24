Lions Place Four on Non-football Injury List
Wednesday marked the first day in what the Detroit Lions hope will be a lengthy 2024 NFL season.
With Super Bowl aspirations, the Lions took the field for their first practice of training camp. Tuesday marked the first day in the building for the veterans, which consisted of the first team install and conditioning tests.
On Wednesday, the Lions officially began their trek toward competing for a Lombardi Trophy.
Detroit placed Robertson and Davis, along with wide receivers Donovan Peoples-Jones and Tre'Quan Smith, on the Active/Non-Football Injury list Wednesday.
As a result, the Lions will get more reps for cornerbacks Terrion Arnold, Ennis Rakestraw and Emmanuel Moseley. Arnold and Rakestraw are both rookies.
Peoples-Jones and Smith will also start training camp behind in the battle for the third wide receiver position.
Other candidates to be the team's third wideout include Kalif Raymond, Antoine Green and Daurice Fountain. Raymond appears to be the leader of the group after a strong spring.
The Lions had previously sent Davenport, Branch and DJ Reader on the Physically Unable to Perform list Sunday, along with rookie Giovanni Manu going on the Active/Non-Football Injury list.
Another encouraging development came in the form of Moseley remaining active. After missing training camp last year while rehabbing a torn ACL, Moseley played in just one game last year after suffering another season-ending knee injury.
The Lions liked what they saw in a limited spurt from the veteran and brought him back on another one-year deal. He will get another opportunity to compete for one of the starting cornerback spots.