Detroit Lions Place Trey Flowers on Injured Reserve
Trey Flowers will miss his third consecutive games since injuring his knee back in Week 10 in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Since signing a free agent contract back in 2019 , Flowers has struggled to consistently remain available for the Lions' defense.
When healthy, Flowers has been productive. Unfortunately, his declining health may force general manager Brad Holmes to make a tough decision this offseason.
Moving forward, the Detroit Lions defense will now be without the veteran defensive lineman, as he has been placed on injured reserve.
Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara have been called upon to fill in for Aaron Glenn's defense in order to replace the injured veteran.
Flowers contract is worth $90 million and included $56 million in guaranteed money.
Additional roster moves
Recommended Lions Articles
Josh Reynolds Reveals Challenges of Learning Detroit Lions Offense
Josh Reynolds shares his thoughts on working with Antwaan Randle El and learning the Lions offense the past few weeks.
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch in Big Ten Championship
Read more on the five 2022 NFL Draft prospects to watch in the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game.
Predictions: Michigan vs. Iowa
The SI All Lions staff provides its predictions for the 2021 Big Ten Championship Game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Michigan Wolverines.
It was also announced on Saturday afternoon that defensive tackle John Penisini (illness) has been added to the game status report.
He is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field.
Outside linebacker Rashod Berry has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.
Linebacker Tavante Beckett and defensive end Bruce Hector have been elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive list.
- Subscribe to the AllLions podcast on iTunes
- Like and follow AllLions on Facebook
- Follow us on Twitter: @detroitpodcast @vitojerome @llamorandier @danielkellybook @CBooher_
- Follow Detroit Sports Podcast on Instagram: @detroitsports_podcast
Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.