    • December 4, 2021
    Detroit Lions Place Trey Flowers on Injured Reserve

    Detroit Lions will not have Trey Flowers available for the next few weeks.
    Trey Flowers will miss his third consecutive games since injuring his knee back in Week 10 in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

    Since signing a free agent contract back in 2019 , Flowers has struggled to consistently remain available for the Lions' defense. 

    When healthy, Flowers has been productive. Unfortunately, his declining health may force general manager Brad Holmes to make a tough decision this offseason.

    Moving forward, the Detroit Lions defense will now be without the veteran defensive lineman, as he has been placed on injured reserve. 

    Austin Bryant and Julian Okwara have been called upon to fill in for Aaron Glenn's defense in order to replace the injured veteran. 

    Flowers contract is worth $90 million and included $56 million in guaranteed money. 

    Additional roster moves

    It was also announced on Saturday afternoon that defensive tackle John Penisini (illness) has been added to the game status report. 

    He is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the  Minnesota Vikings at Ford Field. 

    Outside linebacker Rashod Berry has been signed to the active roster from the practice squad.

    Linebacker Tavante Beckett and defensive end Bruce Hector have been elevated from the practice squad to the active/inactive list. 

