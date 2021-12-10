Jamaal Williams, Tracy Walker Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List

The Detroit Lions have experienced a flu and COVID-19 outbreak in the same week.

The Detroit Lions announced on Friday afternoon that two key players will miss the Week 14 game against the Denver Broncos.

Safety Tracy Walker and running back Jamaal Williams have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Earlier this week, both Evan Brown and Bobby Price were also placed on the aforementioned list, bringing the total to four players.

Walker was in the midst of a stellar season, as he was becoming one of the anchors of Aaron Glenn's defense.

With Williams and D'Andre Swift out, the Lions will turn to Godwin Igwebuike and rookie Jermar Jefferson to shoulder the load in the running game.

A revamped passing attack may need to be called upon again to bail out the offense, as the team will be short-handed offensively.

"Absolutely, I mean these guys work hard. We’ve been trying to improve that all year," Detroit offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn said this week. "I think it’s coming, especially when you get guys outside, like a Josh (Reynolds), a guy with some length and size. And, like I’ve said all along, (Jared Goff) JG can make all of the throws. We’ve just got to keep pressing the ball down the field, and we’ll get our share.”

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER