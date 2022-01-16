Lions Now Possess Longest Playoff Win Drought
The Detroit Lions now own one of the longest streaks in the NFL, and it's for something that no franchise desires: The longest streak without a playoff victory.
The Cincinnati Bengals, which previously possessed the longest drought in the league without a postseason win, ended their 31-year winless streak Saturday by defeating the Las Vegas Raiders, 26-19.
Detroit hasn't won a playoff game since beating the Dallas Cowboys, 38-6, on Jan. 5, 1992, in the divisional round of the NFC playoffs.
That Lions team was led by Wayne Fontes, and finished with a 12-4 record and in first place in the then-NFC Central division. The roster featured the likes of Pro Football Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders, standout linebacker Chris Spielman, who currently serves as special assistant to Lions team president Rod Wood, and longtime left tackle Lomas Brown.
Recommended Lions Articles
Why Dan Campbell Should Call Plays in 2022
The latest Detroit Lions podcast reviews the 2021 season and why Dan Campbell should continue to be the offensive play-caller in 2022.
Evaluating Detroit Lions' 2021 PFF Grades
Here is a look at the Detroit Lions' 2021 highest-and-lowest-graded players, according to Pro Football Focus.
Predictions: Super Wild Card Weekend
SI All Lions provides its predictions for the Super Wild Card Weekend round of the 2021 NFL playoffs.
Since then, the organization has made just eight playoff appearances, with the last one having come during the 2016 season.
The franchise has endured a rough patch since that last trip to the postseason, with only one winning season and four straight losing campaigns, including a 3-13-1 finish in 2021.
The NFL team now with the second-longest playoff win drought: The Miami Dolphins, which last won a playoff game on Dec. 30, 2000, in overtime against the Indianapolis Colts.