Lions Post-June 1 Salary Cap Update
The offseason continues to roll on for the Detroit Lions. Most recently, they have completed two sessions of organized team activities and are set to embark on mandatory minicamp this week.
As the Lions begin mandatory minicamp, they are expected to do so with a bit of extra salary cap space.
According to a report from OverTheCap's Jason Fitzgerald, the Lions could free up more than $10 million of cap space as the result of the release of defensive back Cam Sutton.
"Sutton had a salary guarantee for 2024 which was likely voided when he had a warrant issued for his arrest, but these can sometimes be grey areas that wind up in some kind of grievance hearing," Fitzgerald said. "If no guarantee remains then Sutton will count for $2.18 million on the cap this year and the Lions gain $10.5 million. If the guarantee sticks he will count for $12.68 million this year and the Lions gain nothing. In both cases he will count $6.54 million in 2025."
Sutton was released on March 21 as the result of an ongoing legal issue. He originally signed with the Lions prior to the 2023 season on a three-year, $33 million deal. Though the Lions free up space in the immediate future if the guarantee voids, it will come with a cost across next season.
The defender had 65 tackles and one interception during his season with the Lions. Detroit added several pieces to its secondary including Carlton Davis and Terrion Arnold. Other newcomers include Amik Robertson and Ennis Rakestraw.
As a result of the additional cap space, the Lions now rank third in available cap space according to OTC with $40,345,495. The Lions have $250,418,443 in total team cap liabilities.