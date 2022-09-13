Lions Power Ranking Following Eagles Loss

Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they were defeated by the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1.

USA Today

Week 1 rank: 18th

"The arrow has been trending up since last season, through "Hard Knocks" and into the opener, when they gave one of the NFC's best teams all it could handle. Eventually, Detroit has to turn its promise into wins, but don't be surprised if Dan Campbell's crew hangs around the playoff picture into January."

Yahoo Sports

Week 1 rank: 28th

"Hard Knocks is over, and the Lions are still the Lions."

The Athletic

Week 1 rank: 26th

"D’Andre Swift looked explosive (175 yards from scrimmage on 18 touches), and the Lions had the third-best offensive performance of the week by EPA per play. Dan Campbell will appreciate their fortitude in clawing back from two 17-point deficits to force a fourth-down conversion by Hurts with the game on the line. Just as encouraging, the Ford Field crowd was as loud as it’s been in a long time and adversely affected the Eagles early on.

But a loss is a loss, and it might not have been one with a more accurate quarterback. Meanwhile, the defense’s gambit of blitzing Hurts and playing man coverage at one of the highest rates in the league backfired. Wentz and the Commanders come to town next."

Sporting News

Week 1 rank: 27th

"Here we go again with the Lions not quitting and showing full "Hard Knocks" mode for Dan Campbell. They have too much offensive firepower and blocking around Jared Goff to not be relentlessly competitive in comeback mode. Unfortunately, the defense still can't stop much of anything to help."

Fox Sports

Week 1 rank: 24th

"The Lions gave it their all in a scrappy, one-possession loss — which is a narrative that should sound familiar by now. It's still a fair guess that this Detroit team is going to take its share of lumps, but the Lions continue to give the impression that they're not going to lie down for anyone."

Pro Football Network

Week 1 rank: 28th

"If we know anything about the Lions, it’s that they’re going to battle till the very bitter end. We laughed when Dan Campbell first talked about biting kneecaps. But we know this underwhelming roster will battle for their coach.

Despite the loss, they hold steady in the NFL Power Rankings because of the stumbles from the Jets and Jaguars. The defense struggled to contain Jalen Hurts on the ground, as they did a season ago in their 44-6 loss. But the offense looks to have a little something with an improved receiving corps and still solid offensive line."

ESPN

Week 1 rank: 27th

"Many people didn't know what to expect when the Lions drafted Rodriguez as a sixth-rounder this summer, but the rookie earned a starting role in his NFL debut at linebacker, racking up six total tackles -- including a tackle for loss. The Oklahoma State product is becoming a fan favorite after being prominently featured on HBO's "Hard Knocks." Although No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson gets a ton of hype, and rightfully so, the 23-year-old -- nicknamed "Rodrigo" -- is proving to be another top option on defense."