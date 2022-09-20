Let’s explore what the media that covers the NFL had to say about the Detroit Lions, after they defeated the Washington Commanders in Week 2.

USA Today

Week 2 rank: 14th

Previous rank: 18th

"They've scored at least 35 points in three consecutive games for the first time since 1952, a year before owner Sheila Ford Hamp was born."

Yahoo Sports

Week 2 rank: 21st

Previous rank: 27th

"The Lions might have a really good offense. They're averaging 35.5 points per game. Amon-Ra St. Brown is a star receiver. D'Andre Swift is a big-play running back. But what really gives the Lions life on offense is an elite line. They won't keep putting up 35+ points each week, but they will be a lot of fun to watch."

The Athletic

Week 2 rank: 14th

Previous rank: 26th

"In trying to separate what matters and doesn’t through two weeks, it does seem like we can definitively say that the Lions are fun. On offense, they’re averaging a league-best 7.2 yards per rush (thanks in part to Swift’s back-to-back weeks with a 50-yard run) while Amon-Ra St. Brown has been electric. On defense, No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson broke out with three sacks once he was able to line up across from someone other than Lane Johnson. Good vibes in Detroit."

Sporting News

Week 2 rank: 21st

Previous rank: 27th

"The Lions showed some of their "Hard Knocks" buzz in coming out like gangbusters offensively and defensively on Washington, thanks to young stars Amon-Ra St. Brown, D'Andre Swift and Aidan Hutchinson. Detroit's talent and moxie will keep it in most games under Dan Campbell."

Fox Sports

Week 2 rank: 18th

Previous rank: 24th

"It's not a guarantee of long-term success, but what a feel-good day for the Lions. The score says they only won by nine, but Detroit was in control for the vast majority of that game. They ran the rock for 191 yards, and Amon-Ra St. Brown had 184 all-purpose yards as he continues to prove he's one of the sneaky stars of this league. It's unclear just how many games the Lions are going to win, but they're not going to be any easy out for many teams."

Pro Football Network

Week 2 rank: 24th

Previous rank: 28th

"The Detroit Lions are tired of losing. The question is, are they learning how to win? Things got a bit interesting when Washington got the game within eight in the fourth quarter, but Detroit answered on the next drive with a touchdown to make it a two-possession game once again.

Amon-Ra St. Brown -- who can name all 16 receivers drafted ahead of him -- continues to prove himself an NFL draft steal and No. 1 receiver the franchise found in the fourth round."

ESPN

Week 2 rank: 20th

Previous rank: 27th

"Detroit's secondary is still working to get more disciplined, according to head coach Dan Campbell, and it's got "work to do." Cornerback Jeff Okudah has been solid while coming back from an Achilles injury, but the unit is still working on not getting beat on deep balls, which have been an issue in Weeks 1 and 2 against Philadelphia and Washington. Eagles star receiver A.J. Brown had 10 receptions for 155 yards with a 55-yard catch against the Lions in the opener."