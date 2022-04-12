Skip to main content

Lions Have Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Safety Kyle Hamilton

Detroit Lions are doing their homework on several college draft prospects.

The Detroit Lions will due their due diligence on several of the college draft prospects who they could select with the No. 2 overall pick. 

Recently, it has been reported edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and Aidan Hutchinson have been added to the official list of pre-draft visits. 

According to NFL Network, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has a pre-draft visit scheduled with Detroit's front office. 

"A two-year starter at Notre Dame, Hamilton played field safety in former defensive coordinator (now head coach) Marcus Freeman’s scheme. He earned All-American status each of his three seasons in South Bend, leading the team in interceptions twice, including as a junior despite missing the second half of the season," The Athletic's Dane Brugler writes in his annual "Beast" NFL Draft preview. 

Brugler continued, "Hamilton is a long, super-sized safety who has the explosive range, smarts and toughness to be deployed anywhere on the football field. He anticipates well vs. both the pass and the run and shows the ball skills and tackling balance to be a consistent finisher."

NFL teams are all allotted up to 30 "in-house" visits with potential draft prospects.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

johnson5

Report: Lions Visit With EDGE Jermaine Johnson

Florida State edge rusher Jermaine Johnson visited Detroit Lions for a pre-draft visit.

1 hour ago
walker5

What They're Saying: 'Beware' of Drafting Travon Walker

Could expectations be too high for Georgia Bulldogs edge rusher Travon Walker?

3 hours ago
USATSI_17155192_168388382_lowres

Lamorandier: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

Check out Logan Lamorandier's second seven-round Detroit Lions mock draft of 2022.

8 hours ago

Teams can decide to use visits as smokescreens, or personnel departments can also conduct key medical examinations with team doctors. 

The Lions have had or will have visits with other talented defensive players, including Nakobe Dean, Jermaine Johnson, Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

johnson5
News

Report: Lions Visit With EDGE Jermaine Johnson

By John Maakaron1 hour ago
walker5
News

What They're Saying: 'Beware' of Drafting Travon Walker

By John Maakaron3 hours ago
USATSI_17155192_168388382_lowres
News

Lamorandier: Detroit Lions 2022 Mock Draft 2.0

By Logan Lamorandier8 hours ago
mays5
News

4 Late-Round Offensive Linemen for Lions to Target

By Christian Booher10 hours ago
elliott5
News

Free-Agent Safety Detroit Lions Could Target Is 'Hard-Hitting'

By John MaakaronApr 11, 2022
watson5
News

5 Burning Detroit Lions 2022 NFL Draft Questions

By John MaakaronApr 11, 2022
thibodeaux5
News

Kayvon Thibodeaux Will Meet with Detroit Lions Tuesday

By John MaakaronApr 11, 2022
hurst5
News

2018 Detroit Lions Re-Draft

By Christian BooherApr 11, 2022