Lions Have Pre-Draft Visit Scheduled With Safety Kyle Hamilton

Detroit Lions are doing their homework on several college draft prospects.

The Detroit Lions will due their due diligence on several of the college draft prospects who they could select with the No. 2 overall pick.

Recently, it has been reported edge rusher Jermaine Johnson and Aidan Hutchinson have been added to the official list of pre-draft visits.

According to NFL Network, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton has a pre-draft visit scheduled with Detroit's front office.

"A two-year starter at Notre Dame, Hamilton played field safety in former defensive coordinator (now head coach) Marcus Freeman’s scheme. He earned All-American status each of his three seasons in South Bend, leading the team in interceptions twice, including as a junior despite missing the second half of the season," The Athletic's Dane Brugler writes in his annual "Beast" NFL Draft preview.

Brugler continued, "Hamilton is a long, super-sized safety who has the explosive range, smarts and toughness to be deployed anywhere on the football field. He anticipates well vs. both the pass and the run and shows the ball skills and tackling balance to be a consistent finisher."

NFL teams are all allotted up to 30 "in-house" visits with potential draft prospects.

Teams can decide to use visits as smokescreens, or personnel departments can also conduct key medical examinations with team doctors.

The Lions have had or will have visits with other talented defensive players, including Nakobe Dean, Jermaine Johnson, Ahmad Gardner, Derek Stingley, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker and Aidan Hutchinson.

Join the AllLions Community

Become a premium AllLions member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER