Lions Preseason Game Delivers Ratings Boost
The Detroit Lions remain one of the NFL's biggest draws for national television in 2025.
Scheduled to play in several primetime games this year, the national eyes will once again be on the Lions often in Dan Campbell's fifth year as head coach. Their appearance in the Hall of Fame Game proved once again that interest in the team remains high.
Last year in the regular season, the Lions were unbeaten in their primetime opportunities.
According to Programming Insider, Thursday night's matchup between the Lions and Los Angeles Chargers drew an average of 6.21 million viewers. This marks the highest viewership for the Hall of Fame game since 2021, when the Pittsburgh Steelers played the Dallas Cowboys.
That game between Pittsburgh and Dallas, which averaged 7.33 million viewers, was broadcast on FOX, making the Lions-Chargers matchup NBC's most-watched Hall of Fame Game in four years of televising it.
Los Angeles beat Detroit, 34-7, as the Lions turned the ball over five times and struggled offensively. Running back Craig Reynolds provided the only score with a three-yard touchdown run in the second quarter.
Backup quarterbacks Kyle Allen and Hendon Hooker were a combined 12-for-20 with three interceptions, with Allen throwing two picks and Hooker one late in the game. Detroit also fumbled a punt and a kick return.
Detroit has three preseason games remaining. The team will travel to Atlanta to take on the Falcons on Aug. 8 before finishing with home games against Miami on Aug. 16 and Houston on Aug. 23.