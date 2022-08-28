Skip to main content

Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Defense

There are several members of the Lions defense who are battling for a roster spot, ahead of the team's preseason Week 3 game against the Steelers.

The Detroit Lions' still have several roster battles of note to focus on ahead of the team's preseason finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Behind Alim McNeill and Michael Brockers, Detroit's expected starters, reserves Jason Cornell, Demetrius Taylor and Isaiah Buggs need to showcase to the coaching staff why they should be part of the 53-man roster. 

The preseason finale is also very vital for defensive linemen John Cominsky and James Houston, who are both battling down to the wire to earn a spot on Aaron Glenn's defense. 

okudah5

Jeff Okudah, who has played solidly in his return from a torn Achilles, is still battling with cornerback Will Harris to earn the starting nod opposite of Amani Oruwariye

Well, I would say this, the players that we’re counting that’s been here that we know -- like Charles (Harris), like (Aidan Hutchinson) Hutch, guys that are starters, man those guys are going to go out there and do what they do," said Glenn this week. You always need quality backup, you always need quality role players because man, this is a game of injuries. It’s the biggest equalizer in our game. 

"If you don’t have those backups that’s getting those reps in that same position, man, you can find yourself behind the eight-ball," Glenn continued. "So, we want to make sure that everybody’s getting those quality reps. .... And then, in the game we need those backup guys to get ready to play because we don’t know what’s going to happen as the season progress. So, I think coach (Dan Campbell) does a really good job of making sure that there’s a good rotation between our starters and our backups, and things like that.”

Here is a look at an updated defensive depth chart, heading into Week 3 of the preseason. 

Defensive line

EDGE rushers

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Lions Articles

USATSI_18900727_168388382_lowres

3 Position Battles to Watch for Lions in Preseason Finale

Read more on the three position battles to watch for the Detroit Lions, heading into their preseason finale with the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday.

williams5

Twitter Reacts: Fans Thrilled After Jameson Williams Posts Workout

Many believe wide receiver Jameson Williams can be explosive and impactful his rookie season with the Detroit Lions.

cephus5

Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Offense

The Detroit Lions will likely play several of their starters on offense against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Interior defensive line

Off-ball linebackers

Cornerbacks

  • Amani Oruwariye
  • Jeff Okudah
  • Will Harris
  • Bobby Price
  • Mark Gilbert
  • Saivion Smith
  • Cedric Boswell
  • Jerry Jacobs -- active/PUP list

Nickel cornerbacks

  • AJ Parker
  • Mike Hughes
  • Chase Lucas

Safeties

USATSI_18900727_168388382_lowres
News

3 Position Battles to Watch for Lions in Preseason Finale

By Vito Chirco
williams5
News

Twitter Reacts: Fans Thrilled After Jameson Williams Posts Workout

By John Maakaron
cephus5
News

Lions' 2022 Preseason Week 3 Preview: Offense

By John Maakaron
levi5
News

What They're Saying: Lions Injury Updates

By John Maakaron
USATSI_18860648_168388382_lowres
News

Ben Johnson: D'Andre Swift Is 'an Explosive Playmaker'

By Vito Chirco
swift5
News

How to Watch Steelers vs. Lions: Time, Channel, Streaming Options

By John Maakaron
lions5
News

Lions Pushed through 'Fatigue' Tuesday, Remained Detailed

By John Maakaron
lions5
News

Dan Campbell Is 'Realist' Regarding Talent Level of Lions' Roster

By Christian Booher