Lions' Projected Starters in 2021 Preseason Opener
The Detroit Lions are still dealing with a rash of injuries ahead of their preseason opener.
It is not expected that running back D'Andre Swift will see much action at Ford Field against the Buffalo Bills.
It is vastly more important for the second-year running back to be healthy and ready to shoulder the load when the games actually matter.
On the defensive side of the football, the young defensive backs on the Lions' roster will have an opportunity to showcase their development against the Bills second and third-string wideouts.
Head coach Dan Campbell explained to reporters this week that there will not be a heavy emphasis placed on a specific game plan.
“This is just, ‘Line up and play.’ They'll have -- the day, before we'll prep them on just what they're getting ready to face. Like, for example, offensively, getting ready for Buffalo's defense. They're really more of a four-down structure, whereas our defense is more odd structure.
Campbell added, "They just need to see it and kind of have an idea of what they're getting ready to face. There will be a couple of concepts by them, they'll have some read run stuff on offense that is part of their core. So, just an intro to what they're going to do. But other than that, this is call what we call, what we are comfortable with, where we can really let these guys cut it loose, plays that they know by heart. They don't have to think a lot and just see what the player looks like.”
Here are is a possible look at the projected starters for tonight's preseason opener.
Offense
QB: Jared Goff
RB: Jamaal Williams
WR: Tyrell Williams, Kalif Raymond, Amon-Ra St. Brown
TE: Darren Fells
OL: LT Taylor Decker, LG Jonah Jackson, C Frank Ragnow, RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, RT Penei Sewell
Defense
DL: Jashon Cornell, Alim McNeill, Bruce Hector
LB: Alex Anzalone, Jamie Collins
OLB: Romeo Okwara, Trey Flowers
CB: Jeff Okudah, Amani Oruwariye
S: Tracy Walker, Will Harris
