Pros and Cons of Lions Re-Signing Matt Prater

He won free beer for everyone in Detroit who is 21 and over by kicking the longest field goal (59 yards) in the NFL this season. Who won't want to bring Matt Prater back in 2021?

The guy even now holds the record for the most 50-plus-yard field goals in NFL history.

While he may be a little longer in the tooth, the Lions now are faced with the question of whether or not to resign their kicker, as free agency looms.

It begs the question: Should the Lions re-sign him?

Let's look at the pros and cons now.

Pros

Accuracy on kicks from under 40 yards

Prater was automatic from under 40 yards in 2020 (11-of-11).

Some statistics lie in sports, but not statistics for kickers.

Additionally, in my extensive film study of his 2019 and 2020 seasons, I have not gathered enough evidence to support the notion that his leg is slowing down.

And, that is the best measure of a kicker outside of statistics.

The lackluster pool of available kickers

It takes some teams years to find a reliable kicker. Some teams have two or three of them in a single season.

When looking at the list of upcoming free agents, none of the kickers jumped out at me, with the exception of Younghoe Koo from Atlanta.

Koo brings a kicking accuracy of 94.9 percent to the table. That could come into play, if say former Atlanta GM Thomas Dimitroff or if ex-Falcons assistant GM Scott Pioli was to land the GM job in Detroit.

Outside of Koo, it seems worth it to reward Prater for his past success and to let him finish his career in Honolulu Blue.

Prater celebrates after making game-winning field goal against Washington Football Team. Raj Mehta, USA TODAY Sports

Cons

His overall accuracy

Prater made just 21-of-28 field-goal attempts this past season, leading to a 75 percent success rate.

It was his lowest percentage on north of 25 attempts since executing on just 73.5 percent of his kicks in 2008 with the Denver Broncos.

Additionally, he was decent -- nothing more, nothing less -- on kicks from 40-49 yards (four-of-seven) and on kicks from over 50 yards (six-of-10).

His age

He'll have blown out 37 candles by the next time he puts one through the uprights.

While I don't believe he's past his prime -- my film study has proven that his leg strength hasn't significantly diminished -- his age still could be viewed as a red flag for the Lions and other teams determining whether to ink him to a contract this offseason.

If not in Detroit, I guarantee another team will pick him up and sign him faster than a draft pick can run the 40-yard dash.

Too often over the years, I have seen it happen, where a former team's kicker becomes another team's treasure.

There are some teams out there that would love to have Prater. I know the Minnesota Vikings are one of the teams that would.

I believe the Lions should re-sign Prater for another year, two or even three. Then, perhaps the Lions can roll the dice in the draft or reach into the NFL's recycling bin and see what they pull out.

But, not yet.

Prater is someone who knows the field in Detroit, and he is someone who understands the kicking conditions at all the other NFL stadiums, too, which is something younger kickers or rookies do not know. This, too, is valuable knowledge.

If you ask me, he is kind of the silent hero of the team.

He has come through for the Lions more often than not, and he certainly has delivered in the clutch.

If Prater were to leave, not only would Lions fans have to buy their own beer. But, they also would likely come to appreciate his tenure in Motown much more.

