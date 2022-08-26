Skip to main content

Lions Pushed Through 'Fatigue' Tuesday, Remained Detailed

Dan Campbell shares just how the team performed in their last tough, physical practice this week.

The Lions last exhaustive practice took place earlier this week on Tuesday evening. 

Head coach Dan Campbell had his team in pads and the roster participated in a series of team and situational drills. 

The intended purpose was to increase the level of fatigue felt by the players in an effort to evaluate who could remain focused and detail-oriented, despite the increased workload. 

"I think first and foremost, we put a load on our guys that they desperately needed, particularly the ones, that first group," Campbell said. "That was -- well, I could say that about most of the team. I mean, there was a few guys in this Indy game that got 70 reps. But a majority of our guys, particularly the ones, have not had that kind of consistent load yet.

"And to be able to get almost 60 plays or around 60 plays in a two-hour period was crucial. Like, we had to have that because we’re not going to be able to get that. They’re only playing a half in this game. So, and then we got a ton of situational work. So, really that was more of a practice to put a load on them, and then to feel fatigue."

lions5

Campbell indicated that while some members of the roster struggled, it was meant to assist in the team's preparation for the start of the regular season. 

"They needed to feel the fatigue and they needed to be able to push through it and still stay detailed-orientated, which that showed up," said Campbell. "That’s where we’re a little deficient as most teams would be, honestly. But the good news is, it’s been identified, and they know it as players, I mean they understand that as well. And so, because we got that load, they’ll be better for it now.”

