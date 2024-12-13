All Lions

Detroit Lions Raise Ticket Prices for 2025 Season

It is becoming increasingly costly for fans to attend Lions games at Ford Field.

Detroit Lions fans puts a paper box on his head in reaction to another bad play against the Philadelphia Eagles
Being a fan of the Detroit Lions is becoming a costly endeavor.

Detroit is on the verge of back-to-back division titles and another playoff push.

Ford Field has seen capacity crowds, with standing-room only tickets often being made available, due to the demand fans of the Lions have to see the team play in person.

Supporters took to social media to share that the team had reached out with season ticket renewal information.

All seats at Ford Field are experiencing a price increase. It is expected the price hike will be in the range of 10-30 percent, with some spiking even higher.

Lions fans 'devastated' season tickets revoked

Fahad Yousif is still processing the email he received from the Lions revoking his season ticket membership.

Speaking to the Detroit News, the passionate fan expressed remorse for his actions, but also a sense of frustration due to not being able to share his side of what occurred with Packers coach Matt LaFleur pregame.

"The biggest gut punch, man," Yousif said. "Just waking up and seeing that email, and not being able to talk to somebody in person, it was a terrible feeling. I don't have my chance to give my side of the story or anything."

Unfortunately, the timing could not have been worse, as the team is again expected to make a deep run in the postseason and potentially host multiple playoff games.

"I know, I know, that's making it hurt even more. This has been my identity my whole life, and it's just ripped away from me over a small incident. It definitely could've been avoided on my end," said Yousif. "I would let (the Lions) know I'm so sorry that I embarrassed this team. Like, this really wasn't my intention. I would apologize to anyone and do anything I could to get back in the stadium, supporting my team."

