Lions Re-Sign OL Kayode Awosika
The Detroit Lions are bringing back a key depth piece on the offensive line.
Kayode Awosika, who has appeared in 36 games over the last three seasons with the Lions, is returning to the team ahead of the 2025 season. Financial terms of the contract were not immediately reported.
The Lions have called upon Awosika plenty when injuries occurred over the past three seasons. Initially coming to Detroit as a September signing in 2022, he emerged as an important piece in the offensive line rotation and started two games in his first season with the team.
In 2023, Awosika started three games in the regular season as well as the team's NFC Championship game against the San Francisco 49ers when Jonah Jackson suffered an injury in the Divisional Round.
Last season, Awosika saw offensive snaps in five games with two starts. However, he was ultimately beat out for a spot in the Lions' offensive line rotation by Christian Mahogany, who usurped him as the backup guard and wound up making multiple starts late in the year.
In his appearances, Awosika earned a Pro Football Focus overall offensive grade of 51.3, a run-blocking grade of 52.5 and a pass-blocking grade of 59.4.
Now, the Lions have an opening at the right guard spot after the departure of Kevin Zeitler, who inked a one-year deal with the Tennessee Titans earlier in the offseason. With Awosika back in the mix, he'll likely have an opportunity to compete for the job with Mahogany and others currently on the roster.
Other players who could factor into the mix include Colby Sorsdal, Netane Muti, Michael Niese and Giovanni Manu.
Awosika entered the league as an undrafted free agent signing out of Buffalo. He appeared in one game with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2021 before being waived.