Lions Re-Sign DT Levi Onwuzurike

Onwuzurike returns on one-year contract.

Christian Booher

Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91).
Detroit Lions defensive end Levi Onwuzurike (91). / Tork Mason-Imagn Images
The Detroit Lions are retaining another member of Brad Holmes' first draft class as the team's general manager.

Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has reportedly agreed to a contract to return to Detroit for the 2025 season. The contract is a one-year deal worth $5.5 million.

Onwuzurike joins Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Derrick Barnes and Amon-Ra St. Brown as members of the 2021 class to sign a second contract with the team that drafted them.

Onwuzurike made strides of improvement in his final season with Detroit after injuries limited him for much of the first three. 

A second-round pick in 2021 out of Washington, Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games as a rookie but missed his entire second campaign with a back injury. 

Upon returning to action in 2023, Onwuzurike played 10 games in a rotational role. He had his best campaign in 2024, where he started in 10 of his 16 appearances and logged 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble. 

The Lions’ defensive line faces questions regarding depth heading into the 2025 season. Most notably, Alim McNeill’s status for the start of the regular season after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills. 

McNeill was drafted the same year as Onwuzurike, in the third round, and earned a four-year, $97 million contract extension for his performance. 

Elsewhere, the Lions have DJ Reader under contract for another season and re-signed restricted free agent Myles Adams to a one-year contract. The team also added nose tackle Roy Lopez on a one-year contract Tuesday.

Detroit lost a member of its 2021 draft class Tuesday, as Ifeatu Melifonwu inked a one-year, $4 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.

