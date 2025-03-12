Lions Re-Sign DT Levi Onwuzurike
The Detroit Lions are retaining another member of Brad Holmes' first draft class as the team's general manager.
Defensive tackle Levi Onwuzurike has reportedly agreed to a contract to return to Detroit for the 2025 season. The contract is a one-year deal worth $5.5 million.
Onwuzurike joins Penei Sewell, Alim McNeill, Derrick Barnes and Amon-Ra St. Brown as members of the 2021 class to sign a second contract with the team that drafted them.
Onwuzurike made strides of improvement in his final season with Detroit after injuries limited him for much of the first three.
A second-round pick in 2021 out of Washington, Onwuzurike appeared in 16 games as a rookie but missed his entire second campaign with a back injury.
Upon returning to action in 2023, Onwuzurike played 10 games in a rotational role. He had his best campaign in 2024, where he started in 10 of his 16 appearances and logged 28 tackles, 1.5 sacks and a forced fumble.
The Lions’ defensive line faces questions regarding depth heading into the 2025 season. Most notably, Alim McNeill’s status for the start of the regular season after he suffered a torn ACL in Week 15 against the Buffalo Bills.
McNeill was drafted the same year as Onwuzurike, in the third round, and earned a four-year, $97 million contract extension for his performance.
Elsewhere, the Lions have DJ Reader under contract for another season and re-signed restricted free agent Myles Adams to a one-year contract. The team also added nose tackle Roy Lopez on a one-year contract Tuesday.
Detroit lost a member of its 2021 draft class Tuesday, as Ifeatu Melifonwu inked a one-year, $4 million contract with the Miami Dolphins.