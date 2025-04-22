Lions Re-Sign OL Michael Niese
The Detroit Lions have retained another member of the offensive line ahead of the NFL Draft.
On Tuesday, the Lions announced they have officially re-signed Michael Niese. The veteran offensive lineman has been a member of the Lions' organization since 2023, and spent the 2024 season as a rotational backup on the active roster. Terms of the contract were not immediately available.
Throughout training camp last year, Niese spent time working at both the guard and center positions as a backup for Frank Ragnow. He was a center in college and added the guard position to his repertoire to maximize his versatility.
Niese played collegiately for three seasons at Dayton before spending the last two of his career at Temple. He went undrafted in the 2022 NFL draft, and has spent time with the Denver Broncos, Chicago Bears and Tampa Bay Buccaneers organizations before landing in Detroit.
Detroit utilized Niese in all 17 games last season, though his action was mostly on special teams. He played 35 snaps on offense throughout the season.
The Lions return four of their five starters on the offensive line from a season ago, but lose right guard Kevin Zeitler. Currently, 2024 sixth-round pick Christian Mahogany is expected to be the leader to replace Zeitler.
Other options returning for the Lions include Kayode Awosika, Giovanni Manu, Colby Sorsdal and Netane Muti.
Detroit could target offensive line help in the NFL Draft, which is set to begin at 8 p.m. Thursday and runs through Saturday. The Lions have seven total picks currently, including the No. 28 overall selection.