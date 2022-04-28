New 'Inside the Den' Features Coaches Discussing Detroit Lions 'Bright Future'

Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are very hopeful regarding the future of the Detroit Lions.

The Detroit Lions coaching staff have very strong belief in the future of the team and the roster, and they are not afraid to share their positive outlook with potential new additions to the team.

In the latest edition of "Inside the Den", the video team provides an opportunity to observe how the Lions conduct their local pro day and pre-draft visits with top college draft prospects.

The near 15-minute behind the scenes look at the Lions starts with a detailed account of how the Lions local pro day is conducted with players who played collegiately near the team's Allen Park practice facility.

Ben Johnson, Detroit's new offensive coordinator, shared with a prospect during their meeting, "We've got a special thing going up here in Detroit right now. For a team to only win three games, the future is bright. The future is very bright. We have a lot of momentum going. And a lot of people are believing or believing the direction we're headed right now."

Aaron Glenn, Detroit's defensive coordinator, shared, "Every coach that we have in this building, man, is all about teaching the players and what can we do to put the players in the best position to make plays. Man, I want to create a winning environment for every player that I come in contact with on this team.

"That’s the change that people don’t know about here in Detroit. They might feel bad or think bad about Detroit because we haven’t won in a while. Now, if you watched us play last year, 3-13-1, I’m not happy about it," Glenn continued. "But I will tell you this, we competed our ass off, played hard, but that comes from the trust the players have with us."

The video concludes with general manager Brad Holmes explaining how he and head coach Dan Campbell will continue to choose the best players available in the draft to add to the roster moving forward.