Report: Lions Release Chase Daniel, Danny Shelton

The Detroit Lions are clearing more salary-cap space by making a couple of roster cuts.

According to the NFL Network, veteran quarterback Chase Daniel and nose tackle Danny Shelton will be released by the organization.

Back in March of 2020, Daniel signed a three-year, $13.05 million contract to become Matthew Stafford's backup.

With Stafford missing some game action in 2020, Daniel struggled to consistently produce for Detroit's offense.

The veteran quarterback's release results in savings of $2.3M for the Lions.

Last offseason, Shelton was one of several ex-Patriots signed, along with safety Duron Harmon and linebacker Jamie Collins, in an attempt to aid former head coach Matt Patricia's failing tenure.

Shelton's release saves the organization $4 million.

The release of cornerback Desmond Trufant has yet to be officially announced, indicating possible efforts to trade the veteran defensive back.

Here is a list of the veterans the Lions have moved on from and how much cap space has been saved.

Cornerback Justin Coleman -- $4.9 million

Offensive lineman Joe Dahl -- $2.8 million

Defensive tackle Danny Shelton -- $4 million

Linebacker Christian Jones -- $2.6 million

Tight end Jesse James -- $2.1 million

Quarterback Chase Daniel -- $2.3 million

