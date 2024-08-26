Lions Release Donovan Peoples-Jones
With Tuesday set as the deadline for teams to trim their roster to 53 players, the Detroit Lions made their first round of roster cuts.
Detroit is reportedly set to release wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones and waive wide receiver Kaden Davis, according to reports.
Peoples-Jones had struggled to find his footing throughout training camp. After being believed to be a potential successor to Josh Reynolds, the Michigan product was unable to assert himself amidst Detroit's wide receiver competition.
The Lions initially acquired Peoples-Jones in a trade deadline deal last season. He made five catches for 58 yards with the team last season. In his career, he has totaled 122 receptions for 1,895 yards and eight touchdowns.
Davis was initially a rookie minicamp tryout player who impressed and earned a contract. He was viewed as another one of the competitors for the vacancy at wide receiver, and caught a 61-yard touchdown from Nate Sudfeld in the second preseason game.
Players with three or fewer accrued seasons are subject to the waiver wire, meaning teams around the league can place claims on them. Those who have four or more seasons hit free agency and could re-sign with the Lions, either on the active roster or the practice squad.
Should the waived players go unclaimed, they could return to Detroit on its practice squad. The Lions can begin building their 16-player practice squad Wednesday at Noon.
Detroit could also add a 17th player to their practice squad through the NFL's International Player Pathways program, which allows teams to add a player born outside of the United States and Canada without counting against the 16-player limit.