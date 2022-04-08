Skip to main content

Look: Detroit Lions Release Latest 'Inside the Den' 2022 Offseason Video

Catch a glimpse of general manager Brad Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell work at the combine in latest "Inside the Den" episode.

The Detroit Lions "roster-building" phase involved signing their own free agents and bolstering their wide receivers room. 

In the latest edition of "Inside the Den", the video team provides an opportunity to observe how the Lions coaching staff and key decision makers approach the combine. 

Viewers are provided with information regarding what NFL personnel staff may ask a draft prospect during a combine visit. 

It is shared that teams are allotted 20 minutes with a prospect to go over a potential install, discuss what their strengths are and getting a sense of how a player could fit with an organization. 

In a telling and impactful moment, head coach Dan Campbell has a visit with safety Tracy Walker after he signed his long-term contract extension to remain in Motown. 

Campbell shares that the organization viewed Walker as core member of the roster. 

"Fired up to get you, man. You belong here," Campbell said. "You were one of the guys we were talking about. When we get this thing right -- all the things, all the stuff you had to go through, it's gonna make it that much sweeter. You know what I mean? So now, this is yours. So, what do you want to do with it? You're one of these guys. You're one of the core. Let's go do it. Fired up dude."

The near 16-minute video concludes with a recap of the recently completed owners meetings that includes the announcement of Detroit hosting the 2024 NFL Draft. 

