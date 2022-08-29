Lions Release LB Jarrad Davis
Linebacker Jarrad Davis came back to the Detroit Lions with a new lease on life.
After a rocky start to his NFL career, the opportunity to return and play football in Detroit allowed the veteran linebacker to attempt to achieve his goals.
Unfortunately, it is being reported that Davis has been released on Monday afternoon.
"He's a pro," Detroit head coach Dan Campbell told reporters during training camp. "He's a pro's pro is what he is. He does everything right. He does everything you ask him to do. You would think he's a second-year player, by the way he comes in and handles his business."
Davis was actually pleasantly surprised the Lions organization reached out to him to re-join the team.
"Honestly, I did not think I was going to come back," said Davis. "When the opportunity presented itself, it was like, this would be awesome."
"It was so different," Davis continued. "The energy was amazing. People were saying hello. Everybody was smiling. Not at me, but for themselves. It was awesome to be able to step there, and man, you didn't have to walk on eggshells anymore."
