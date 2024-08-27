Lions Release WR Daurice Fountain
The Detroit Lions continued to trim down their wide receiver room Tuesday ahead of the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline to cut rosters down to 53 players.
Most recently, the team cut wide receiver Daurice Fountain. A member of the team's practice squad last season, Fountain had generated positive momentum throughout the spring but struggled to stand out in training camp amidst flashes of potential.
A big-bodied receiver, Fountain fit a need for the Lions from a physical perspective. However, he couldn't get going throughout the preseason and finished with just two catches for 15 yards in Detroit's three preseason games.
MORE: Lions' 2024 Roster Cutdown Tracker
An undrafted free agent out of Northern Iowa in 2018, Fountain has spent time with the Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs and Chicago Bears organizations before signing with the Lions' practice squad last season.
Fountain has played in eight career games since entering the league. He has totaled two catches for 23 yards in that time span.
The Lions have made several moves at the wide receiver position, parting ways with Donovan Peoples-Jones and Kaden Davis Monday. Fountain was considered to be one of the competitors to fill the void left by the departure of Josh Reynolds, but he was unable to display the desired consistency that the Lions' coaching staff coveted.
The Lions' wide receiver room is headlined by Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jameson Williams and Kalif Raymond.
Detroit has had multiple moves reported Tuesday, most notably the decision to release Nate Sudfeld and keep Hendon Hooker as the backup quarterback behind Jared Goff.