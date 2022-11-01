Lions' Rookie Report Card: Kerby Joseph Is Difference Maker

As the season has progressed, the rookies in the Detroit Lions’ 2022 draft class have begun to see more action.

While Aidan Hutchinson and Malcolm Rodriguez began the season as starters, Kerby Joseph and James Mitchell continue to see increased playing time each week.

All four saw playing time in Detroit’s 31-27 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Though the team is 1-6, each rookie has shown moments of success through the season’s first seven games that are reasons for optimism.

Five rookies played Sunday, with Hutchinson, Rodriguez, Mitchell and Joseph being joined by second-rounder Josh Paschal. First-rounder Jameson Williams remains out rehabbing his ACL injury, while seventh-rounder Chase Lucas was inactive and fifth-rounder James Houston is on the practice squad.

Here are the grades for each rookie based on their performance in Sunday’s game.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: B

Hutchinson has had good moments throughout the season, and showed flashes once again in Week 8. Per Pro Football Focus, the rookie recorded three pressures and one tackle.

Though the impact a defender makes is based on how he gets to the quarterback, Hutchinson has received significant attention in opposing game plans since entering the league.

On Sunday, there were several instances where officials missed holding penalties against the Michigan product.

Hutchinson didn’t record a sack Sunday, but was able to get pressure at times. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s quick release on throws to open receivers also made it difficult to get home.

The rookie earned a 66.2 pass-rush grade from PFF, second among defensive linemen behind only Benito Jones. Through seven games, he leads the Lions in pressures with 22.

DE Josh Paschal: C

In his second game, Paschal was a minimal contributor. He wound up playing more snaps than Hutchinson, logging 62 to his counterpart’s 58. Yet, he only recorded one pressure.

The Kentucky product is continuing to find his footing. He made two tackles, but, like Hutchinson, couldn’t make a consistent impact in getting to Tagovailoa.

S Kerby Joseph: A-

After beginning the season playing exclusively on special teams, Joseph has been a difference-maker after becoming a starter at safety. Injuries to Tracy Walker III and DeShon Elliott have opened up playing time, and the Illinois product has taken full advantage.

Joseph forced a fumble for the second straight week, this one coming on Miami’s first series. He popped rookie tight end Braylon Sanders and knocked the ball free, getting the ball back to Detroit’s offense for what wound up being a touchdown drive.

The Illinois product played all over the place on Sunday, with a majority of his snaps coming at safety. Yet, he also played two snaps in the box, three on the line and 10 at cornerback positions.

The Lions have struggled to get stops and create turnovers. By Joseph doing so in two straight games, he’s become a difference-maker.

© David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

TE James Mitchell: B

Mitchell recorded his first career reception early in the loss. He hauled in a short pass from quarterback Jared Goff, on a delayed release, and ran 14 yards for a first down.

He logged just five snaps, but was Detroit’s third-highest-graded offensive player by PFF. His workload may increase, as backup tight end Brock Wright took a big hit in the third quarter and was forced to miss the remainder of the game with a possible concussion.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: C

Rodriguez’s day started with a bang, as he recorded his first career sack and recovered a fumble on the first drive alone. Yet, he struggled for the remainder of the game, as Detroit’s defense struggled to get off the field.

He allowed five completions on six targets Sunday, for a total of 67 yards. In the run game, he finished with seven tackles, but earned just a 34.7 PFF grade for his performance. Miami ran for 107 yards Sunday, led by Raheem Mostert’s 64.

Rodriguez is key to Detroit’s defense, because of his physicality. But, he must continue to fine-tune the details at his position. The rookie needs to improve in his gap discipline and run fits, in order to continue being successful.