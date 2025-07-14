Lions Rookie WR Promises Lambeau Leap
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa has big plans for when the team opens the regular season at the Green Bay Packers in Week 1.
It's tradition for Packers players to execute a 'Lambeau Leap' upon scoring a touchdown, in which they jump into the stands to celebrate their score with the fans. In recent years, Detroit Lions players including Amon-Ra St. Brown have done the celebration as well when playing at the Packers' historic home stadium.
With the Lions set to travel their for their regular season opener, their third-round draft pick has plans to take the Packers' trademark celebration should he reach the end zone in his NFL debut as long as he can find a group of Lions fans near the end zone.
"I think if I can find a little muddle of Lions fans, which I'm sure the stadium will be half Lions fans anyways, I'm sure I can find a little pocket," TeSlaa said during a recent appearance on Up and Adams with Kay Adams. "I know Amon-Ra (St. Brown) did it (in 2023) and got beer poured on (him)."
When Adams said she believes rookies should be fined for Lambeau leaping, TeSlaa said he believed that was "a terrible rule."
TeSlaa was a top priority for the Lions in the 2025 draft, as they traded three third-round picks across this and next year's draft to move up 32 spots to select him at pick No. 70. The Arkansas product dominated at Division II Hillsdale before transferring to the SEC for his final two seasons of collegiate action.