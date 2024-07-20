Lions Rookies Report to Training Camp
The Detroit Lions took another step toward the beginning of the 2024 NFL season on Saturday, as their rookie class reported to their Allen Park facility for the start of training camp.
Saturday marks the first day for the rookie class, with veteran due to report by Tuesday. On Wednesday, the Lions will conduct their first training camp practice open to the media.
Headliners of the Lions' rookie class include first-round pick Terrion Arnold and second-round pick Ennis Rakestraw. Both being cornerbacks, they project as key pieces for Detroit's secondary in 2024.
The Lions traded up in the first round to land Arnold, who had five interceptions last season while playing at Alabama.
Last season, the secondary struggled mightily and finished near the bottom of the NFL in pass defense. General manager Brad Holmes identified thhis weakness and made several improvements to the unit as a result.
Other members of the Lions' 2024 Draft class include offensive lineman Giovanni Manu, running back Sione Vaki, defensive lineman Mekhi Wingo and offensive lineman Christian Mahogany.
Detroit also has a plethora of undrafted free agents competing for roster spots in training camp. The group includes wide receivers Isaiah Williams and Jalon Calhoun, defensive backs Loren Strickland and Morice Norris, outside linebacker Isaac Ukwu and offensive linemen Duke Clemens, Kingsley Eguakun and Bryan Hudson.
The Lions have high expectations for the 2024 season after last year ended with a loss in the NFC Championship game. After being a media darling previously, Detroit has ascended into the tier of legitimate contender under head coach Dan Campbell.
